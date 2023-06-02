FENTON — Villa Duchesne entered its Class 1 girls soccer state semifinal Friday with a sub-.500 record.

But the Saints also entered with plenty of confidence.

A team that competes in the Metro Women’s Athletic Association along with area powers like Nerinx Hall, St. Joseph’s Academy and Whitfield, the Saints came into Friday’s action at 9-11-1. And they were winless in six MWAA contests this spring.

But that doesn’t matter now.

“It’s a challenge, sure, because you can learn how to lose,’’ Villa Duchesne coach Steve Stoll said. “When you look at 2-7 at one point early this season, you hope that the girls can keep their heads in it and not get overwhelmed. Early in the year, we focused on our defensive shape and our composure. And once we locked down the defense, we tried to move forward.

“Let’s face it, there’s no better challenge than the MWAA. It’s the best of the best. It wasn’t easy, but we managed to battle through that and eventually we started to figure some things out.”

Senior midfielder Georgia Leary added: “In the middle of facing so many top teams, it’s tough. But it definitely helped build up our defensive mindset. And once we were able to get the defense down, then we also added some offense. Facing all those top teams definitely helped our composure.”

The Saints (10-11-1) beat Saxony Lutheran 4-0 on Friday to earn a spot in the Class 1 title game against Tolton (17-8-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday. Tolton defeated St. Joseph LeBlond 1-0 in Friday’s other semifinal.

Villa Duchesne set a tone early and never let up against Saxony Lutheran (12-9), the Class 1 state champion in 2015 and 2016. The Saints’ Olivia Decker banged a shot off the crossbar less than four minutes into the semifinal match.

Six or so minutes later, Villa Duchesne’s Ella Anthon laid off a pass to Hope Kleeman, whose shot was stopped by Crusaders goalkeeper Grace Ozark. But in the scramble for the loose ball, a Saints’ player was tripped up.

Leary knocked in the penalty kick for a 1-0 Villa Duchesne lead.

The Saints’ Izzy Miller stretched the lead to 2-0 with just over 11 minutes to play before the halftime break. After a slick bit of dribbling to escape a Saxony Lutheran defender in the left corner, Miller moved the ball toward the middle of the field and scored on a chipped shot over Ozark.

Villa Duchesne’s lead went to 3-0 with just under 3 minutes to play before halftime when Leary converted another penalty kick after the Crusaders were called for a handball in the penalty area.

“It was a little scary, the pressure of a PK, but we’ve been practicing a lot on our PKs the last couple of weeks,’’ Leary said. “With all the practice, I’m feeling a little more comfortable now. On the first one, I just focused on putting it in the corner. On the second one, I wanted to go with basically the same approach and then go the other way. I think the way I approached it caught (the goalkeeper) by surprise; she took a step the way I hit the first one, but I ended up hitting it toward the other corner even though it didn’t really get there. But with her going the other way, I was able to slip it past her again.”

The Saints’ lead moved to 4-0 less than 10 minutes into the second half when Miller converted a breakaway pass. Miller leads the Villa Duchesne attack this season with 14 goals.

Grace Benac posted the shutout, her fourth of the season.

“Honestly, games like today are tougher because you’re not getting a ton of work and you’re worried about making mistakes,’’ Benac said. “But our defenders did a great job of keeping (Saxony Lutheran) to the outside most of the day. They made my job easy.”

Stoll said the Saints’ season took a turn to the positive at midseason.

“We played St. Vincent, St. Charles West and Borgia during one week and started to show that we could compete,’’ the coach said. “We were able to keep the ball a little better and at that point we started feeling better about the way we were playing. The way it’s set up, being a Class 1 school, the big thing for us was stressing over learning how to win late. Now, it’s about having some fun. We have a little momentum and there’s nothing bigger that getting a chance to play for a state championship.

“It’s cliché, I know, but it really is one game at a time at this point of the season. There’s no team that we’re going to see that’s better than Nerinx or Incarnate or St. Joe, right. And now, we feel like that schedule is benefitting us.”