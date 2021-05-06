Vincent, Mister keep O'Fallon rolling with victory against Althoff

BELLEVILLE — Angel Vincent simply ran out of money.
The mother of O'Fallon High senior goalkeeper Grace Vincent used to offer strong incentives to keep her daughter focused and on her toes.
"It was five dollars for every shutout," Grace recalled. "One year, I had 12."
That's 60 dollars for Grace, who was 12 years old at the time.
"It was good motivation," Angel said. "It worked."
Those days are long gone.
And Angel's pocketbook is better for it.
Grace Vincent posted her seventh clean sheet of the season Thursday to help O'Fallon to a 2-0 win over Althoff in a Metro Cup Showcase girls soccer contest in Belleville.
The Panthers (7-1) won their sixth in a row following a 2-1 loss to Edwardsville on April 15.
The red-hot Vincent has not allowed a goal in her last 480 minutes, with six successive blankings.
"My goal is always to get a shutout," Grace said. "It's awesome the way things are going."
Vincent has recorded 33 saves during her six-match run. She deflects most of the credit to her strong back line, which is led by Mackenzie James and Katelyn Knaust.
Senior sniper Aubrey Mister triggered the offense with goals in the 22nd and 39th minutes against Althoff (8-1), a smaller Class 1A school that had won its first eight contests by a margin of 37-2. Mister leads O'Fallon with 11 tallies — including three game-winners.
Panthers junior Avery Christopher handed out assists on both goals. She and Mister work in tandem and their synergy was obvious Thursday.
"I'm with Avery year-round, we play basketball together and club soccer," said Mister, who will continue her soccer career at the University of Memphis. "If we don't have practice or games, we're hanging out together. She's sort of like a sister to me."
Vincent and Mister are having the time of their lives during one of the best starts in the history of the program.
The four-year starters are concluding their high school careers in style after suffering through a dismal 2-15-2 mark as freshmen.
"Back then, we had no idea what we were doing," Mister said. "Now we're good and people are scared to play us instead of us being scared to play them.
"It means the world to us."
O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak was in his initial season during that nightmarish campaign.
"That first year, even though we only won two games, we had some great character on that team," he said. "To get through a season like that, it's a huge accomplishment. They were so optimistic and they hung together. They deserve this for what they went through."
Mister said suffering through the bad times make the good times even more enjoyable.
"This is 10-times better," Mister said. "We're having so much fun."
It showed on Thursday.
Mister pounced on the rebound of a shot by Christopher to break a scoreless tie. The dynamic duo struck again right before half with a perfect give-and-go that left Mister in all alone in the box.
Vincent, who is headed to Drury University in Springfield, Mo., took care of the rest with a pair of nifty saves in the second half.
Althoff applied some pressure over the final 12 minutes, but Vincent held off the charge.
O'Fallon, a Class 3A school, has outscored its opponents 26-2 this season, thanks in part to Vincent and a stingy back line.
"There's a lot to be said about the goals we're scoring," Judiscak said. "But if you look on the flip side of that, our defense has been just as solid, not letting the other team have an opportunity to get into the game."
O'Fallon compiled a 10-41-7 mark from 2016-2018 before turning things around with a 14-8-2 record in 2019, the last time a soccer season was played because of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Althoff displayed a no-quit attitude and played some of its best soccer in the closing minutes. That bodes well for the rest of the season. The Crusaders, who won the Class 2A title in 2010 with a 27-0 record, hold title aspirations once again.
Senior Julia O'Neill led the late charge.
"The way we (played), there's nothing to be ashamed of," Althoff veteran coach Juergen Huettner said. "I told the kids, there's no reason to hang your head. A couple things didn't bounce our way. It happens. But we'll learn from this."