Vincent, Mister keep O'Fallon rolling with victory against Althoff

Senior sniper Aubrey Mister triggered the offense with goals in the 22nd and 39th minutes against Althoff (8-1), a smaller Class 1A school that had won its first eight contests by a margin of 37-2. Mister leads O'Fallon with 11 tallies — including three game-winners.

Panthers junior Avery Christopher handed out assists on both goals. She and Mister work in tandem and their synergy was obvious Thursday.

"I'm with Avery year-round, we play basketball together and club soccer," said Mister, who will continue her soccer career at the University of Memphis. "If we don't have practice or games, we're hanging out together. She's sort of like a sister to me."

Vincent and Mister are having the time of their lives during one of the best starts in the history of the program.

The four-year starters are concluding their high school careers in style after suffering through a dismal 2-15-2 mark as freshmen.

"Back then, we had no idea what we were doing," Mister said. "Now we're good and people are scared to play us instead of us being scared to play them.

"It means the world to us."

O'Fallon coach Justin Judiscak was in his initial season during that nightmarish campaign.