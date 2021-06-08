Waterloo edges Mascoutah in overtime, advances to 2A sectional final

But Waterloo didn’t stay snake bit, converting on its sixth and final corner kick of the game when Kinzinger’s delivery helped create the game-winning tally — whether or not she thought it would.

“It was so stressful — and I didn’t think that corner was good,” Kinzinger said. “We’ve seen (Mascoutah) already, so we already kind of knew what they were about, but they definitely came out stronger and I don’t think we were used to that. Second half, we were kind of like we need to play like we can play.”

Mascoutah (13-8) was coming off a pair of 10-goal efforts and was in the sectional semifinals for the first time in program history.

Its offensive prowess — which it also showed May 20 in a 4-2 overtime loss to Waterloo in the regular season — was stymied for the most part by Waterloo.

But sophomore Kayleigh Merchant had a good look on a counterattack in the 50th minute when the game was scoreless, forcing a reflex leg save by Waterloo sophomore goalkeeper Lexi Stephens, who notched her fifth solo shutout.

Also, Mascoutah had a good look on a free kick just outside Waterloo’s penalty area in the 97th minute but the shot by junior Ella Lowry sailed over the crossbar.