Waterloo edges Mascoutah in overtime, advances to 2A sectional final

COLUMBIA, ILL. — Sophie Colson and Karley Kinzinger knew exactly what they were supposed to do, though that had proven easier planned than accomplished Tuesday for the Waterloo High girls soccer team in its Class 2A Waterloo Sectional semifinal against Mascoutah.
But the juniors came through in a key moment for the Bulldogs, producing the only goal of a 1-0 overtime victory in a game played at Columbia High School.
Playing on the near post, Colson scored from close range off a corner kick from Kinzinger in the 82nd minute to provide Waterloo (13-6-2) a spot in the sectional final at 6 p.m. Friday at Triad (20-0-1).
“We’ve been practicing that,” Colson said. “It’s always just me and her in the corner at practice working on that, so it was good to see it go in.”
Colson’s ninth goal of the season was her third game-winning tally and by far the team’s most important of the season.
The Bulldogs had plenty of opportunities in the game’s opening 81 minutes and then in the remaining 17, but Mascoutah senior goalkeeper Sydney Packler made a number of strong saves when Bulldogs players were on the target.
Colson forced a one-on-one save by Packler in the 45th minute, Josie Briggs headed a corner kick over the crossbar in the 47th and Megan O’Donnell was robbed by Packler in the 74th on some of Waterloo’s best chances. Then with regulation time almost expired, Natalie Gum’s shot off a Colson cross skimmed over the crossbar.
But Waterloo didn’t stay snake bit, converting on its sixth and final corner kick of the game when Kinzinger’s delivery helped create the game-winning tally — whether or not she thought it would.
“It was so stressful — and I didn’t think that corner was good,” Kinzinger said. “We’ve seen (Mascoutah) already, so we already kind of knew what they were about, but they definitely came out stronger and I don’t think we were used to that. Second half, we were kind of like we need to play like we can play.”
Mascoutah (13-8) was coming off a pair of 10-goal efforts and was in the sectional semifinals for the first time in program history.
Its offensive prowess — which it also showed May 20 in a 4-2 overtime loss to Waterloo in the regular season — was stymied for the most part by Waterloo.
But sophomore Kayleigh Merchant had a good look on a counterattack in the 50th minute when the game was scoreless, forcing a reflex leg save by Waterloo sophomore goalkeeper Lexi Stephens, who notched her fifth solo shutout.
Also, Mascoutah had a good look on a free kick just outside Waterloo’s penalty area in the 97th minute but the shot by junior Ella Lowry sailed over the crossbar.
“It’s definitely going to fuel the fire a little bit, especially for our juniors that will be seniors and it’s definitely not going to sit easy with them,” first-year Mascoutah coach Lauren Stepp said. “We definitely wanted that and we had high expectations for ourselves. We’re going to be hungry for next year. We were happy to be regional champs, but we’re definitely not satisfied (with losing).”
Waterloo’s victory was its sixth in a row and ninth in 10 games. The lone loss came against the team it faces Friday — longtime rival Triad.
The Bulldogs beat the Knights in a sectional final in 2018, but the Knights have won four consecutive games in the series since then.
Waterloo didn’t put all its chances away against Mascoutah, but came up with key plays and a tight victory. That might pay off when the stakes are even higher Friday.
“We know that’s going to be a tough one — Triad’s always good,” Waterloo coach Chad Holden said. “It’s great to have some competition and we definitely had a competitive game with Mascoutah.”