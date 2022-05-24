Waterloo survives Mascoutah in penalty kicks, rematches with Triad

TROY, ILL. — Lexi Stephens stepped to the penalty spot in the box and unleashed an afternoon’s worth of frustration on the ball.

A junior goalkeeper for the Waterloo girls soccer team, Stephens was fuming at the free kick that went off her mitts and into the goal just before halftime; the tackle that led to a card and the game-tying penalty kick midway through the second overtime period; the two penalty tries that slipped past her before she took her own turn.

“I was so angry. I just wanted to hit it really hard,” Stephens said. “I was calm after, but I was quite angry I had given up two PKs in the beginning so I just kind of took it out on the ball. I’m glad it didn’t go over.”

Stephens’ blast went right down main street but with such ferocity that Mascoutah goalkeeper Megan Thompson was unable to do anything with it.

Mascoutah took a 3-1 lead in penalties but Stephens saved the next two. Waterloo senior defender Karley Kinzinger buried her attempt to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 edge in penalties and lift them to a 3-2 victory in a Class 2A Triad Sectional semifinal Tuesday at Triad High.

The match went to penalty kicks after it was tied 2-2 at the end of two overtime periods.

“It was quite intense, I was really nervous for the whole game actually,” Stephens said. “It’s the pressure of a sectional. We felt it and it was scary.”

Waterloo (20-4-1) advanced to play rival and reigning Class 2A champion Triad (21-1) at 6 p.m. Friday at Triad. It’s a rematch of last year’s sectional final, which Triad won 1-0 on its way to its third state title.

To be in this position the Bulldogs needed an every ounce of resilience they could muster. Mascoutah (17-7-2) had its own plans for this season and they didn’t include losing to Waterloo again.

The Indians lost to the Bulldogs 1-0 in double overtime last season in a sectional semifinal. A little less than a full year later, Mascoutah was back in the game it wanted and very nearly had the result it wanted.

“Mascoutah has been giving us fits the last few years,” Waterloo coach Chad Holden said. “They’re a very good team and luckily we were able to come out on top.”

Waterloo spent much of the first half knocking on the door and putting Mascoutah under pressure. Thompson came up with several clutch saves to keep the Bulldogs off the board. Finally senior striker Payton Richter broke through in the 33rd minute with her 42nd goal of the season.

Mascoutah answered back in the final minute of the half. The Indians earned a free kick from about 25 yards out. Senior attacker Ella Lowry took the set piece and put it on the frame. Her strike went off the hands of the diving Stephens and trickled into the net in the 40th minute.

Thompson had a strong second half to keep the Bulldogs from breaking through and the Indians defense clamped down on Richter every time she touched the ball.

Richter eventually did find some space and gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead when she collected a through ball and calmly buried it for her 43rd goal.

Mascoutah managed to get its own through ball into a dangerous position just before the midway point of the second overtime. Senior midfielder Sydney Etter was behind Waterloo’s back line and headed toward the goal at full speed when Stephens rushed off her line and dove. She didn’t get the ball but caught every inch of Etter, drawing a yellow card and giving Mascoutah a penalty kick in the process.

With Stephens on the sideline following the card Lowry took the ensuing penalty against Waterloo’s backup keeper and cranked it into the goal to tie the match.

“We switched formations in the second overtime to play more of an attacking style,” Mascoutah coach Lauren Stepp said. “We knew they were up one and they probably wouldn’t put their best player up, they’d put her more in a defensive role and we needed to score. We drew the PK and tied up the game. They’re a very, very good team. Give credit to them. It was an evenly matched game. A good battle.”

When neither team broke the deadlock in the final minutes it went to penalty kicks. It was the first time Stephens, an experienced keeper for her club team as well, had ever been in this situation.

“It was my first time going to PKs ever, it was nuts,” Stephens said. “I’ve never been in that situation.”

Etter started the Indians off by converting her chance. Thompson then saved Richter’s attempt to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

Sophomore defender Macie Louden gave Mascoutah a 2-0 lead then it was Stephens’ turn to take Waterloo’s next penalty. Her rocket of a shot was good and by saving two of the Indians next three attempts she put the match in Kinzinger’s hands.

“Before we started PKs I was crying and everyone was trying to calm me down,” Kinzinger said. “This is my first year, I’ve never been voted to take PKs. We practice them a lot.”

Kinzinger’s shot was good and the Bulldogs survived another day.

“It’s just such a relieving feeling,” Kinzinger said. “We’ve worked so hard to be where we are I didn’t want it to end now.”

Waterloo’s joy was only equaled by Mascoutah’s disappointment. The Indians got the match they wanted when they wanted it only to come up one play short. It hurt in the moment but Stepp sees positives in the heartache. Mascoutah has a core of underclassmen that will carry this forward with the hope of taking the next step next season.

“We feel like we’re on a good track,” Stepp said. “We lose four seniors, but we have a really, really good group of underclassmen so the future is bright for this group. I’m excited to see what they have in store.”

