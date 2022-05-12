 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wednesday's best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Heidi Fesler, Villa Duchesne (vs University City)321
Madison Gnade, DuBourg (vs Brentwood)321
Ellie Schwehr, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)231
Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)300
Jordyn Buckley, McCluer North (vs Parkway North)300
Keira Veizer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)300
Rachael Beer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)220
Melanie Hilmes, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)130
Sifa Wangia, Medicine and Bioscience (vs Bayless)201
Caroline Novak, John Burroughs (vs Rosati-Kain)201
Anna Winter, Villa Duchesne (vs University City)200
Charlsie Longland, DuBourg (vs Brentwood)200
Maggie Illig, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt North)200
Devin Ellis, Father McGivney (vs Roxana)200
Sophie Colson, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)120
Izzy Miller, Villa Duchesne (vs University City)110
Rachel Bradley, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)110
Taylor Lance, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)110
Lauren Wuebbels, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)110
Gabby Starman, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Troy Buchanan)110
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News