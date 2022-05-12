Wednesday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Heidi Fesler, Villa Duchesne (vs University City)
|3
|2
|1
|Madison Gnade, DuBourg (vs Brentwood)
|3
|2
|1
|Ellie Schwehr, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|2
|3
|1
|Payton Richter, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|3
|0
|0
|Jordyn Buckley, McCluer North (vs Parkway North)
|3
|0
|0
|Keira Veizer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|0
|0
|Rachael Beer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|2
|2
|0
|Melanie Hilmes, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|3
|0
|Sifa Wangia, Medicine and Bioscience (vs Bayless)
|2
|0
|1
|Caroline Novak, John Burroughs (vs Rosati-Kain)
|2
|0
|1
|Anna Winter, Villa Duchesne (vs University City)
|2
|0
|0
|Charlsie Longland, DuBourg (vs Brentwood)
|2
|0
|0
|Maggie Illig, Troy Buchanan (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|0
|0
|Devin Ellis, Father McGivney (vs Roxana)
|2
|0
|0
|Sophie Colson, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|2
|0
|Izzy Miller, Villa Duchesne (vs University City)
|1
|1
|0
|Rachel Bradley, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor Lance, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Lauren Wuebbels, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Gabby Starman, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|1
|0