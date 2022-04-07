 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wednesday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ava Vetter, Clayton (vs Affton)321
Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Gateway Science Academy)320
Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs Gateway Science Academy)320
Keira Veizer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)310
Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Mehlville)301
Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)301
Abbie Moser, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)210
Emily Holt, Festus (vs Sullivan)201
Lauren Hill, Clayton (vs Affton)200
Carlie Holdman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)200
Ava Gibeaut, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)120
Rachael Beer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)120
Ava Duel, Whitfield (vs Gateway Science Academy)111
Cate Sato, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)111
Rachel Riney, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)111
Emma Bertel, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)110
Melanie Hilmes, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)110
Makenna Lake, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)110
Megan Molner, Incarnate Word (vs Ursuline)101
Campbell Schultz, MICDS (vs Villa Duchesne)101
