Wednesday's best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ava Vetter, Clayton (vs Affton)
|3
|2
|1
|Mia Devrouax, Whitfield (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|3
|2
|0
|Ella Rogan, Whitfield (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|3
|2
|0
|Keira Veizer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|1
|0
|Aubrey Andrews, Fox (vs Mehlville)
|3
|0
|1
|Ocean Reinhardt, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|3
|0
|1
|Abbie Moser, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)
|2
|1
|0
|Emily Holt, Festus (vs Sullivan)
|2
|0
|1
|Lauren Hill, Clayton (vs Affton)
|2
|0
|0
|Carlie Holdman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|2
|0
|0
|Ava Gibeaut, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)
|1
|2
|0
|Rachael Beer, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|2
|0
|Ava Duel, Whitfield (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|1
|1
|1
|Cate Sato, Parkway South (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|1
|1
|Rachel Riney, Perryville (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|1
|1
|Emma Bertel, Westminster (vs Rosati-Kain)
|1
|1
|0
|Melanie Hilmes, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Makenna Lake, Breese Central (vs Salem, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Megan Molner, Incarnate Word (vs Ursuline)
|1
|0
|1
|Campbell Schultz, MICDS (vs Villa Duchesne)
|1
|0
|1