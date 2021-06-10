Wednesday's best performances

-
Racine's two goals propel St. Dominic past Nerinx Hall in Class 4 state championship thriller
-
Nerinx Hall erupts in second half to rally past St. Teresa's in state semifinal
-
Belrose scores twice to lead Ursuline past St. Charles for first state soccer championship
-
Big game Meghan comes up huge as Ursuline sails into Class 2 title match
-
Smith sisters lead the way as Fort Zumwalt South rolls to first state championship
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.