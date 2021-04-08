 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's best performances
0 comments

Wednesday's best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Regan Wade, Clayton (vs Affton)411
Zara Nourie, MICDS (vs Villa Duchesne)201
Ava Vetter, Clayton (vs Affton)110
Ruthie Pierson, Clayton (vs Affton)100
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Emily Gaebe, senior, Union
Girls Soccer

Emily Gaebe, senior, Union

St. Louis University signee had 27-game winning goals and 26 assists in her first two seasons. Recorded a whopping 113 goals in 54 matches ove…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports