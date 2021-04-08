Wednesday's best performances
- StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
CLARKSON VALLEY — Taryn Moore simply was tired of being afraid.
UNION — Addison Williford wasn't expecting an early wakeup call Saturday.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
Eagles senior Chloe Netzel and younger brother Gavin have assisted each other's games over the years.
Cor Jesu sophomores Keira Smyser and Anabelle Liebrock are so close they can actually finish each others sentences.
O'FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic junior forwards Jessica Larson and Grace Bindbeutel do everything together off the soccer pitch.
ARNOLD — Notre Dame junior Emma Selsor was all but resigned to the fact Thursday was going to be one of those days for the Rebels.
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
ST. PETERS — Sophia Cross had it all figured out.
St. Louis University signee had 27-game winning goals and 26 assists in her first two seasons. Recorded a whopping 113 goals in 54 matches ove…