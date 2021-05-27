 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wednesday's best performances
0 comments

Wednesday's best performances

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Kendall Kamp, Roxana (vs Greenville)221
Macie Lucas, Roxana (vs Greenville)200
Olivia Mouser, Roxana (vs Greenville)110
Jada Covington, Roxana (vs Greenville)100
Kinsley Mouser, Roxana (vs Greenville)100
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports