FENTON — Cor Jesu freshman Katie West began the season on the junior varsity soccer team.

Then, everything happened so fast.

West was moved up to the varsity level in late April and scored in her first match.

The talented midfielder has not slowed down since.

West tallied in the 19th minute on Monday to kick-start the Chargers to a 3-0 win over Summit in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Summit High.

Cor Jesu (9-9-2) will face Ursuline Academy (13-5-1) at 4 p.m. on Thursday in a semifinal match.

Ursuline beat the Chargers 4-2 in a regular-season meeting on May 2.

West has injected more power into an already strong attack. She has four goals and three assists in nine matches including a tally in her initial contest against Francis Howell Central on April 24.

"I was so scared," West recalled. "The scene is so much bigger than in JV. I was playing against girls my own age there. Now, the girls are three and four years older than me."

That age difference hasn't bothered West, who added a goal and an assist in a 7-0 win over Parkway South on May 3.

"She's been an excellent addition," Cor Jesu coach Rachel Brcic said. "She just takes things head on and gets the job done."

Senior Ana DiMaria and sophomore Malena Anic also scored for the Chargers. Sophomore keeper Isabelle Hochmuth saved the clean sheet with a nifty stop in the final five minutes.

Cor Jesu has managed to stay at or near. 500 all season against an extremely rugged schedule.

The nine teams the Chargers lost to this season carried a 133-15-3 record into play on Monday. They have dropped matches to St. Joseph's (19-1), Nerinx Hall (15-2) and Edwardsville (16-3) among others. All nine teams have winning records.

"People look at us and think we're just average," Hochmuth said. "That just makes us push harder and makes us want to win more than they do."

Explained West, "I kind of like how everyone sort of underestimates us. Then, we can prove them wrong when we step on the field."

Cor Jesu got rolling early thanks to West's tally. She converted from close range off an assist from senior Rosie Cline. West took the pass and quickly popped the ball over the head of keeper Tori Bridges and into the net.

Anic pushed the lead to 2-0 by pounding home a rebound in the 62nd minute.

DiMaria then put the match away with her team-best 12th goal of the campaign just over 10 minutes later.

"We've really been working on our formation and movement," Brcic said. "We're trying to stay together as a whole team."

Cline and senior Kristen O'Shea helped anchor the back line. Keira Smyser and Bella Uxa created scoring chances in the first half.

Summit (6-13-1) came out strong in the opening five minutes. Freshman Maria Domian just missed from 39 yards away on a free kick.

"I'm happy with the way we played tonight and also the whole year," Summit coach Eric Hill said. "We're still pretty young. We've had a lot of buy-in from the younger crowd."