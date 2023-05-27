Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. CHARLES — In a clash of teams looking to make a return trip to state, visiting Whitfield outlasted Orchard Farm on Saturday afternoon, coming away with a victory in penalty kicks after the teams played 100 minutes of 1-1 soccer.

The Warriors (15-1), who won the Missouri Class 1 title a year ago, outscored the Eagles 3-2 in PKs and advance to take on Clayton (11-10) in the Class 2 semifinals at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Pleasant Hill (16-6) and St. Pius X of Kansas City (21-5) will meet in the other semifinal at 5 p.m. On Saturday, June 3, the championship match is at 4 p.m.

Orchard Farm, which lost 2-1 in overtime to MICDS in last year’s Class 2 title game, finished 13-9. Orchard Farm lost 3-2 in overtime at Whitfield in a regular-season match on May 5.

“That’s a great team over there,’’ said Whitfield coach Jeff Cacciatore, motioning toward Orchard Farm. “They move the ball around well and had us under a lot of pressure today. But our defense was really solid and we did a great job of adjusting during the game. We worked hard and came away with a great win for our program.”

The Whitfield defensive effort featured backfield players Mackenzie Harris, Perry Rogan, Riley Zotos and Dawn Foster. Rogan, who started the game in the midfield, shifted back after senior Brooklyn Rhodes picked up yellow and red cards for dissent with about 25 minutes to play.

The Warriors played the rest of regulation and throughout overtime with nine field players.

In PKs, Whitfield got successful kicks from Ella Rogan, Perry Rogan and Zoe Zotos. And Warriors goalkeeper Taylor Gardner came up with a key stop. Another Orchard Farm attempt went over the goal.

“I love penalty kicks,’’ Gardner said. “If you make the stop, you’re the savior and if you don’t, it’s OK because they’re expected to score. If they score, I just shake it off and try to turn my focus to that next shooter.

“A lot of field players try to trick the goalie by looking one way and then shooting the other. But I was ready.”

For the Eagles, Hannah Ramsey and Kylie Machens had successful penalty kicks.

“We’ve been practicing since the start of the playoffs to be ready,’’ Orchard Farm coach Courtney Washburn said. “And we do what we can to try to add some pressure. But practicing PKs and taking them in a game situation are two completely different experiences.”

The Eagles came out strong in the game and grabbed the lead with about 16 minutes to play in the opening half. After Orchard Farm’s Machens came up with a steal, she played the ball forward to teammate Ramsey, who made a slick cutback move before slipping a shot under Gardner for the 1-0 lead.

Less than five minutes later, Whitfield’s Mia Devrouax scored on a breakaway to even the score at 1-1. It was the 40th goal of the season for the Warrior junior.

“She stepped up and scored when we needed her most,’’ Gardner said.

Orchard Farm nearly went up about 10 minutes into the second half when a shot from Brooke Williams’ shot from outside beat Gardner and went off the top of the cross bar. The play was set up by some nice passwork from the Eagles’ Roxana Dinkins and Ramsey.

With Whitfield playing a man down, Orchard Farm had several dangerous chances as the second half wore on. With just over 7 minutes to play, Ramsey’s crossing attempt just sailed by a lunging attempt by teammate Olivia Goeke.

Devrouax created a late chance for Whitfield with a long ball into the box, but the Eagles’ Stacey Machens cleared the ball from danger.

The host Eagles came at Whitfield strong in the first 15-minute overtime period. Gardner had to come up with a point-blank stop as Orchard Farm’s Ramsey broke in and tested her with a blast early in OT.

Later, the Eagles’ Chloe Westerfeld laid the ball off for Camryn Nelson, whose shot was stopped by Gardner with about 6 ½ minutes to play in the first OT. Later in that period, a shot from Devrouax was handled calmly by Orchard Farm keeper Charlie Williams.

As the second overtime period progressed, the scoring chances dwindled.

“At some point there, I think both teams were starting to prepare for PKs,’’ Orchard Farm coach Washburn said.

“You never know how PKs will go, but having Taylor back there, we felt pretty good about our chances,” Cacciatore said. “And once again, she stepped and did what we needed her to do.”

The Whitfield coach continued: “After 25 years in Class 1, I’m honestly not sure what to expect as a state team in Class 2, but we’re excited to be here and we’re going to do everything we can to stay focused on that first game on Friday.”

Whitfield will enter state play riding a 13-game win streak; the Warriors’ lone loss this season, a 5-0 setback at John Burroughs, came on April 11.

Washburn, the Orchard Farm coach, had mixed feelings after Saturday’s PK loss.

“Our girls played their hearts out and gave us everything they had from start to finish,’’ she said. “I’m extremely proud of them. We did a lot of good things today — our possession was good and we really moved the ball well — but we just couldn’t come up with that second goal.

“We’re frustrated, sure, but we’re also proud of the effort we got this season. It took us some time to figure out our roles, but eventually we got things figured out and we developed into an awesome, cohesive family.”