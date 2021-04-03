Williford, Gaebe help Union roll past Holt in Champions Shootout

Williford, who was replaced by Minor just seconds after scoring, is one of several talented Union players who have to spend time on the bench because of the overall talent in the starting 11.

"She goes in and she plays hard," Union coach Matt Fennessey said of Williford. "I think she's going to be a person that we rely on a lot. It's good to have quality people coming off the bench."

Gaebe felt that Williford's goal served as the perfect pick-me-up.

"The way she comes off the bench and plays so hard is huge for us," Gaebe said. "The depth on our bench is impressive."

So is Gaebe. She scored her natural hat trick in a span of 21:50.

"I think that I did a pretty good job of finishing my opportunities and my runs," Gaebe said. "I did everything that I should do."

Gaebe scored on a head ball off a perfect free kick from Maddie Helling just five minutes into the second half for a 4-0 lead.

"We just put her up there as a target and let her do her thing," Fennessey said.

Gaebe is playing up top more this season, which makes the Wildcats even tougher to slow down.