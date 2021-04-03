Williford, Gaebe help Union roll past Holt in Champions Shootout

UNION — Addison Williford wasn't expecting an early wakeup call Saturday.
Still, the sophomore midfielder for the Union High girls soccer team made the most of the opportunity.
Williford came off the bench to score in the 11th minute to kick-start the Wildcats to a 4-2 win over Holt in the final game of the Champions Shootout at Union High.
"It was a little early," Williford said. "But I was ready."
Union (6-1) won both of its matches in the two-day, 19-team affair, which served as a replacement of sorts for the traditional Parkway College Showcase, which is not being held the season.
Senior sniper Emily Gaebe scored three times for the winners, bringing her season total to an area-best 16 goals. The St. Louis University signee has scored 129 times in just two-plus seasons at the Franklin County school.
But it was Williford who got the ball rolling.
She entered the contest in the sixth minute after teammate Mya Minor was shaken up in a collision at midfield. It took Williford just 4 minutes and 11 seconds to make her presence felt. She pounded home the rebound of a blistering shot by Gaebe for her second tally of the season.
"It felt good — it boosted my confidence," Williford said.
Williford, who was replaced by Minor just seconds after scoring, is one of several talented Union players who have to spend time on the bench because of the overall talent in the starting 11.
"She goes in and she plays hard," Union coach Matt Fennessey said of Williford. "I think she's going to be a person that we rely on a lot. It's good to have quality people coming off the bench."
Gaebe felt that Williford's goal served as the perfect pick-me-up.
"The way she comes off the bench and plays so hard is huge for us," Gaebe said. "The depth on our bench is impressive."
So is Gaebe. She scored her natural hat trick in a span of 21:50.
"I think that I did a pretty good job of finishing my opportunities and my runs," Gaebe said. "I did everything that I should do."
Gaebe scored on a head ball off a perfect free kick from Maddie Helling just five minutes into the second half for a 4-0 lead.
"We just put her up there as a target and let her do her thing," Fennessey said.
Gaebe is playing up top more this season, which makes the Wildcats even tougher to slow down.
"I like it a lot better than midfield," Gaebe said. "Definitely more freedom. And I have more space to move with the ball."
Union boasts three NCAA Division I signees, including Helling (Indiana State) and Emma Cloud (Arkansas State).
The Wildcats are looking for a third successive trip to the Class 3 state tournament after consecutive fourth-place finishes in 2018 and 2019.
"It kind of feels like we can get back there," Gaebe said. "Having that depth on the bench and everybody working hard — that will help a lot."
Holt (1-3) rallied from a 4-0 deficit on second-half goals from Sami Lacke and Grace Ratica.
"We use this tournament to figure out who deserves more playing time," Holt coach Greg Schroeder said. "I think we were successful in that sense."