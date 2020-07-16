Williford gets first dose of success with Union in Varsity Showcase

Gaebe, a St. Louis University commit, paced the Wildcats with four goals and two assists. The soon-to-be senior led the metro area in scoring with 120 points on 51 goals and 18 assists and helped Union to a 26-3-1 and a fourth-place finish for the second consecutive season in 2019.

A two-time All-metro first-team selection and the two-time area scoring champion, Gaebe is happy to have the help.

“She's definitely going to help us because I can already tell she's so good at finding space and getting open,” Gaebe said of Williford. “We've had three or four practices before this but that's really it. You can just see the things she can do and you can see the talent. I really think it's going to be great.”

Wildcats coach Matt Fennessey was just as impressed to see Williford get her first dose of success and work seamlessly with her teammates.

“I thought they both looked really good for being the first game out in a couple, three months,” Fenessey said. “It was good to see them both get on the scoreboard there and to do what they need to do up top. You know that when kids play soccer, they're going to be good and talented most of the time. Expectations can never be too high, you just have to wait and see what you've got. She, so far, has not disappointed.”