Williford gets first dose of success with Union in Varsity Showcase

O'FALLON, Mo. — Addison Williford had a spring in her step Thursday.
Back on the pitch competitively for the first time in months, Williford proved to be the perfect new addition for Union, which dismantled Flyers FC 8-1 to open play in the Varsity Soccer Showcase at Missouri Rush Soccer Complex.
The Union forward, who will be a sophomore at the Franklin county school this fall, had her initial chance to play for the Wildcats wiped away after the coronavirus pandemic shut down high school athletics across Missouri in April.
It was not enough to slow down Williford, who recorded her first goal against high-school level competition in the 11th annual event, which features 35 boys and girls teams from around the state.
“I've already learned a lot just by playing keep away and from the things I've been told to do to get better,” Williford said. “It's been a great help to try to fix the things that I've been doing wrong. I’m pretty excited by what I've seen and have been a part of already. I really feel like big things are going to come our way.”
Williford's presence was also vital in helping one of the more seasoned Union strikers find the back of the net. The youthful Williford added assists on two of Emily Gaebe's goals as the Wildcats burst out of the gates with a 5-1 lead at halftime.
Gaebe, a St. Louis University commit, paced the Wildcats with four goals and two assists. The soon-to-be senior led the metro area in scoring with 120 points on 51 goals and 18 assists and helped Union to a 26-3-1 and a fourth-place finish for the second consecutive season in 2019.
A two-time All-metro first-team selection and the two-time area scoring champion, Gaebe is happy to have the help.
“She's definitely going to help us because I can already tell she's so good at finding space and getting open,” Gaebe said of Williford. “We've had three or four practices before this but that's really it. You can just see the things she can do and you can see the talent. I really think it's going to be great.”
Wildcats coach Matt Fennessey was just as impressed to see Williford get her first dose of success and work seamlessly with her teammates.
“I thought they both looked really good for being the first game out in a couple, three months,” Fenessey said. “It was good to see them both get on the scoreboard there and to do what they need to do up top. You know that when kids play soccer, they're going to be good and talented most of the time. Expectations can never be too high, you just have to wait and see what you've got. She, so far, has not disappointed.”
The future appears to be bright for the Wildcats, who will play Sikeston at 1 p.m. Friday and Fort Zumwalt North at 8 a.m. Saturday.
Williford is just happy to be fitting in alongside Gaebe and a squad that has reached the Class 3 state tournament in back-to-back seasons.
“She can dribble around everybody and she just knows where to place the ball so well,” Williford said of Gaebe. “She can do amazing things out there and it's really great to be a part of it.”
2020 StL Varsity Soccer Showcase: Flyers FC vs. Union
