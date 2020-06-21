Without soccer, Summit's Martens finds another outlet

Hard work is nothing new to Martens, who is a member of Summit’s National Honor Society. She finished 43rd out of the 314 students in her graduating class and will pursue a degree in the medical field at the University of Missouri in the fall.

Martens was set to be a soccer captain for the Falcons this spring. She easily transitioned that leadership into the classroom, even if it was over a Zoom meeting.

“When the pandemic hit and school was no longer in session, we would have Zoom meetings between myself and the remainder of the staff and Julia would set the assignments with her associate editors,” Pinnacle faculty adviser Clay Zigler said. “She would set them up, she would follow through with them, she would report back to me and it was great. She was the right person for this job when you consider all of the circumstances that had to be dealt with to finish the yearbook.”

Having a hands-on approach to finishing up the yearbook allowed Martens to take a walk down memory lane.

She helped the Summit girls basketball team win a school-record 26 games last winter, averaging four points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Prior to that she was part of a Falcons soccer team, which captured the Class 3 state championship in 2018 and finished second last season.