Zensen, Selm keep Parkway West rolling along with win over rival Parkway North

"I think when we lost we learned that we had to play hard every time and not take any win for granted," Selm said. "We didn't change a whole lot. We took (the loss) as sort of a learning experience. We didn't want to dwell on it. We just wanted to come back strong."

The Longhorns' impressive streak has included a 1-0 win over Northwest Cedar Hill and a 3-0 triumph at Suburban Conference Red Pool rival Fox.

We're playing the right way at the right time," West interim coach Kevin Doherty said. "For us, it was another game and another chance to get better and I think we did that."

Mary Hardy, Cate Adler and Abby Purdum also scored for West, which found the back of the net twice in the final 8 minutes and 26 seconds of the opening half to take a 3-0 lead into the break.

Selm got the ball rolling by converting off a nifty cross from Zensen in the seventh minute. Hardy doubled the lead with a deflection in the box after Zensen began the play with a well-placed corner kick.

Adler tallied her second goal of the season with just 30 seconds left in the opening half.

Turken took over from there with a couple of solid stops in the second half. She has allowed just five goals in 983 minutes.