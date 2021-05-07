Zensen, Selm keep Parkway West rolling along with win over rival Parkway North

CREVE COEUR — Parkway West senior midfielder Leah Selm put the Longhorns' mid-season girls soccer loss to Ursuline Academy into perspective.
"We played pretty well, but we lost," she said. "So we just wanted to move on and play better."
The Longhorns did just that — and so much more.
West used the one-two punch of Selm and sophomore sniper Abbie Zensen to roll past rival Parkway North 6-0 on Friday in a non-league affair at North.
The Longhorns (14-1) stretched their winning streak to eight, and all victories have come via shutout.
Since a 4-1 lost to Ursuline on April 12, West has outscored its opponents 40-0.
Sophomore keeper Addison Turken has not allowed a goal in the last 640 minutes and has posted 13 clean sheets this season.
West is on a big-time roll at the perfect time.
"Our coaches always tell us to be on the offensive because we're much better that way instead of sitting back," said Zensen, who had two goals and two assists on Friday. "When we're going at teams that's when we're at our best and that's the way we've been playing."
Selm and Zensen are tied for the team lead in goals with 19.
"I think when we lost we learned that we had to play hard every time and not take any win for granted," Selm said. "We didn't change a whole lot. We took (the loss) as sort of a learning experience. We didn't want to dwell on it. We just wanted to come back strong."
The Longhorns' impressive streak has included a 1-0 win over Northwest Cedar Hill and a 3-0 triumph at Suburban Conference Red Pool rival Fox.
We're playing the right way at the right time," West interim coach Kevin Doherty said. "For us, it was another game and another chance to get better and I think we did that."
Mary Hardy, Cate Adler and Abby Purdum also scored for West, which found the back of the net twice in the final 8 minutes and 26 seconds of the opening half to take a 3-0 lead into the break.
Selm got the ball rolling by converting off a nifty cross from Zensen in the seventh minute. Hardy doubled the lead with a deflection in the box after Zensen began the play with a well-placed corner kick.
Adler tallied her second goal of the season with just 30 seconds left in the opening half.
Turken took over from there with a couple of solid stops in the second half. She has allowed just five goals in 983 minutes.
"There's always things we can improve on," Selm said. "But, I like the way things are going."
Doherty is filling in for head coach Annie Wayland, who is on paternity leave. He agrees with Selm's assessment.
"We're happy with the direction we're headed," he said. "We've got the right attitude approaching the postseason."
West has struggled in the past during postseason play after reeling off impressive regular-season performances.
Two season ago, the Longhorns took a 17-1 mark into the playoffs before losing to Eureka in the opening round.
"I think we've learned what it takes and learned what we have to do," Selm said. "We'll be ready."
The Longhorns close the regular season Tuesday with a league match at Pattonville. West is 6-0 in conference play and has not allowed a goal.
North (7-8) has been up and down most of the season but displayed a few offensive flurries in the second half.
"(Parkway West) is fast and strong," North coach Saverio Traversa said. "Today we saw that to compete with a team like that we need to step up our game."
The teams will meet again May 15 in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament. West has now won the last 11 meetings between the schools and 18 of the last 19.