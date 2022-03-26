 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zoe Houston, senior, Francis Howell

Zoe Houston, Francis Howell

Zoe Houston, Francis Howell soccer

Signed with SEMO. Last season's GAC South player of the year paced the Vikings with 20 goal and 11 assists and had a point in 18 games. The forward and midfielder helped Howell to 19-3 mark and a berth in Missouri Class 4 quarterfinals. Recorded eight game-winning goals.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis stars who might be busting your brackets in 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News