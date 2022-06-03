Zotos nets overtime winner to send shorthanded Whitfield into first state final

FENTON — Whitfield sophomore Zoe Zotos clearly remembers the helpless feeling.

After suffering a broken right foot during the Warriors’ penultimate regular season game last season, Zotos sat on the sidelines and watched her Whitfield girls soccer teammates compete in the playoffs without her.

“We worked extremely hard last year, and it was sad to see us lose in the district game,” Zotos said.

With her fully recovered right foot, Zotos boomed the game-winning goal with 2 minutes and 19 seconds remaining in the second overtime period and propelled Whitfield to a 2-1 victory over Mid-Buchanan in a Class 1 state semifinal Friday at Soccer Park.

Whitfield (12-6), which advanced to its first girls soccer state championship game in school history, will face St. Pius X (14-6-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Class 1 title.

The Warriors competed a player down for the entire second overtime period and half of the first overtime after senior captain Maxine Curlee was assessed her second yellow card in an attempt to make a tackle.

“Maxine was definitely missed, she’s one of our best players,” senior defender Ellior Rose said. “The defense had a chat and we knew we needed to put in a little extra effort. We wanted to do it for each other.”

Mid-Buchanan (15-7) earned three corner kicks in the extra sessions, but each time the Dragons placed the ball in dangerous areas, Rose, senior Ava Duel and junior Brooklyn Rhodes were there to direct it away from harm.

Playing shorthanded, the Warriors found it difficult to generate offense in overtime, as Mid-Buchanan now had the ability to use two players to shadow sophomore Mia Devrouax, Whitfield’s leading goal-scorer.

An over-the-top pass almost connected with Devrouax early in the second overtime, but Dragons’ goalie Mallie Lieffring came way out of her crease to smother the ball just as the speedy Devrouax arrived.

But Devrouax finally found room in the midfield late in the second overtime and made the most of it. She executed a nifty move with her heel to evade two defenders, dribbled way out to her right and sent a cross into the box that Zotos ran on to and blasted into the lower left corner for the game-winner.

“On those types of plays, me, Mia and Ella (Rogan) work really well to get there. We see it, anticipate that run and most of the time, we get it,” Zotos said.

The golden goal was the final of several glorious scoring chances for Zotos, Devrouax and Rogan, which included five clanged posts or crossbars.

In the first half, Zotos was the first to find the crossbar after a great set-up by Devrouax. Rogan followed by drilling a shot off the left pipe, and Devrouax joined in the symphony by hitting the intersection of both, as the teams entered intermission in a scoreless tie.

“That was something I touched upon at halftime. We had some good chances and we just had to keep making chances,” Whitfield coach Jeff Cacciatore said.

Shortly after intermission, Rogan created a great chance by popping a long pass over the Mid-Buchanan defenders. Devrouax took it in stride, outraced the Dragons defense and blasted a left-footed rocket just under the crossbar to put Whitfield ahead 1-0.

“That’s how we score a majority of our goals, over the top to Mia and she runs super-fast, so we said, ‘Let’s do that’ and it worked,” Rogan said.

Devrouax garnered the attention of Mid-Buchanan, who dropped its defensive line back to prevent the long pass and assigned two players to mark her. The Dragons were waiting for their opportunity on offense, and when they finally got it, they capitalized.

Mid-Buchanan’s own speedster, junior Jordan Thornton, dashed down the right sideline and fired a low shot that Whitfield goalkeeper Taylor Gardner dove for and deflected with her right hand, but the rebound landed onto the right foot of sophomore Emily Parrott, who poked it in the open cage to tie the score with exactly 21 minutes remaining in regulation.

“The girl who scored was my mark,” Rose said. “Throughout the game, she hadn’t pulled any moves like that yet and hadn’t shown that speed. I wish I would have gotten there a little sooner. After that, it gave me more motivation to work harder and make sure I was in all the right spots.”

And while Rose and the Whitfield defenders got sharper, the clangs off the crossbar got louder. A left-footed drive by Devrouax hit the bottom of the crossbar and dropped straight down to the turf, providing the fifth meeting of metal by a Whitfield shot.

“We were snakebit. You start to feel it’s not your day when you hit five posts,” Whitfield coach Jeff Cacciatore said.

But Zotos ensured it indeed would be Whitfield’s day, as it has been since the Warriors entered their district as the No. 3 seed and upset Lutheran St. Charles, a team that had beaten Whitfield twice during the regular season and knocked them out of the playoffs last year.

“After we won our first district game against Lutheran St. Charles, we felt that, if we worked as a team, we could get to this point,” Devrouax said.

And despite hitting five posts and playing a player down in overtime, the Warriors were able to overcome adversity and reach a point previously unattained in Whitfield girls soccer history — the state championship game.

“It did get frustrating at times, but we have a community that supports us, keeps our drive going and pushes us, and that’s why we’re here,” Zotos said.

