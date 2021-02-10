Ackley shatters GAC record again in helping Timberland to league crown

"I wanted to do it again — I was definitely going for it," Ackley said. "I don't know Taylor personally, but I've looked up all of the things she did and I know how good she was. This feels great."

Ackley, who has been swimming competitively since the age of 6, has buckled down over the last few months. She felt as though she needed a break a few months ago to keep from getting burned out on the sport, much like her brother Drew, a 2018 Timberland graduate. Drew was a solid performer for a few years but choose to give up the sport on the high school level prior to his senior season.

Izzy does not want that to happen to her, so she felt the need to take a mini-break to refresh her batteries.

"I was kind of laid back and focusing on other sports and my friends," Izzy recalled. "I wasn't as focused on swimming.

"But now it's my main thing."

Timberland coach Andrew Sansoucie knows what Ackley is going through. He was a high school standout at Timberland and went on to a stellar career at the University of Missouri, where he was a four time All-American his senior year.

So he is watching Ackley closely.