Ackley shatters GAC record again in helping Timberland to league crown

ST. PETERS — Izzy Ackley admitted to breaking a few training rules.
Back in early December, the Timberland High freshman swimmer skipped a couple of practices with her club team.
And her diet for the week wasn't exactly top notch either.
"Pizza," she said. "Lots of pizza."
But those days are long gone. After a short trip to the wild side, Ackley is back — and swimming better than ever.
The sleek sprinter recorded three first-place finishes and re-set a conference record she had established 24 hours earlier to help the Wolves win the Gateway Athletic Conference South Division girls swimming and diving championship Wednesday at the Rec-Plex in St. Peters.
Timberland captured nine of the 11 swimming events to finish with 519 points — comfortably ahead of second-place Francis Howell (421).
Ackley led the way with an eye-popping performance in the 100-yard backstroke, her signature event. She reeled off a career-best clocking of 57.14 seconds to erase the GAC mark of 57.67 that she set in the qualifying round on Tuesday.
Her opening split of 27.41 on Wednesday was more than four full seconds better than any other competitor.
Just 24 hours earlier, Ackley eclipsed a 15-year-old record that was held by former Timberland standout Taylor Wohrley, who recorded a 57.72 in 2006.
"I wanted to do it again — I was definitely going for it," Ackley said. "I don't know Taylor personally, but I've looked up all of the things she did and I know how good she was. This feels great."
Ackley, who has been swimming competitively since the age of 6, has buckled down over the last few months. She felt as though she needed a break a few months ago to keep from getting burned out on the sport, much like her brother Drew, a 2018 Timberland graduate. Drew was a solid performer for a few years but choose to give up the sport on the high school level prior to his senior season.
Izzy does not want that to happen to her, so she felt the need to take a mini-break to refresh her batteries.
"I was kind of laid back and focusing on other sports and my friends," Izzy recalled. "I wasn't as focused on swimming.
"But now it's my main thing."
Timberland coach Andrew Sansoucie knows what Ackley is going through. He was a high school standout at Timberland and went on to a stellar career at the University of Missouri, where he was a four time All-American his senior year.
So he is watching Ackley closely.
"We want to find a good ground of getting her committed to the sport but not getting her burned out," Sansoucie said. "The idea is to point the swimmer in other atmospheres of excitement and joys outside of the sport. Life can't be 24-7 swimming. They have to have some other outlet."
For Ackley, that outlet is lacrosse, another sport she loves.
"Swimming is still my favorite, but I'm getting to like other things," she says.
Ackley also won the 100 butterfly Wednesday with a state qualifying time of 59.89. Plus, she swam on the winning 200 free relay team.
Timberland freshman Emma Wisker captured gold in the 200 free and 100 breaststroke events. Senior Courtney Ledbetter added more points with wins in the 100 and 50 freestyle races
"This puts us right about where we want to be heading into state," Sansoucie said.
The state meet will be Feb. 19-20 back at the Rec-Plex.
Liberty continued its domination by winning the GAC North-Central Division in runaway fashion with a whopping 561 points — well ahead of second-place Fort Zumwalt North (336).
The Eagles captured their sixth successive league championship.
"These girls didn't want to be the ones to end the streak," Liberty coach Danielle Althage said.
Freshman Leilani Green led the way with four first-place finishes. She captured the 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle races, which were back to back on the meet schedule.
"It wasn't that hard," Green said. "You just have to be ready."
Liberty senior Caroline Myers finished first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:01.95. She is just getting back into shape after missing some time with mononucleosis.
Myers was well aware of her school's domination of the event over the past half decade.
"It's a big deal for us," Myers said. "To have that many is great. I remember winning it as a freshman. It's still a lot of fun."
Fort Zumwalt East sophomore Evie Kolb picked up a pair of wins in the 200 and 500 free events. She posted a state-qualifying time of 5:18.04 in the winning the longest race on the card by more than 21 seconds.