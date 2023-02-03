ST. PETERS — It's a good thing Izzy Ackley took a second glance at the St. Peters Rec-Plex scoreboard.

Immediately after she won the 100-yard backstroke in the GAC South Division girls swimming and diving championships Thursday, the Timberland junior standout's first look at her time on the board gave her the wrong impression.

“At first, I thought it was actually a 55.94 (seconds), which is not a best time for me but I was still ecstatic. And then I let my eyes focus a little bit and I saw 55.04,” Ackley said. “I went again and screamed for a second time and jumped up and down. I went and hugged one of my teammates I swim with at club (runner-up Audrey Wagner of Fort Zumwalt West), who was swimming next to me, and we just hugged for like a minute straight it felt like. It was such a high moment in my life and I think I'll remember this for probably the rest of my swim career.”

Ackley's time of 55.04 broke the conference record of 55.45 she set at last season's GAC meet and gave her a winning margin of over seven seconds.

“The 100 back has been my baby for the longest time ever and I was not expecting to go in and drop,” she said. “I'm not tapered right now and in an older tech suit. I was gonna go in and swim my best obviously, but to come out with that … My coach told me I went and attacked the water. When I was getting in, my whole body was electrified almost. I was ready to get in the water and get going.”

Ackley also won the 100 butterfly title as part of a haul of five individual and two relay championships for the Wolves, who ran away with the South Division team title with 453 points, which was exactly 100 points better than runner-up Francis Howell (353).

It was the third straight conference title for Timberland.

“More exciting this year, I think, than last year,” Wolves coach Abby Carlson said. “Last year we won by three points, so that was shocking. This year, it was just really exciting because the girls have had a phenomenal year.”

Howell, which lost the South Division title to Timberland by just three points last season, edged past Fort Zumwalt West (332) and Liberty (307) for the rummer-up spot again this year.

“We graduated 10 girls from last year's team, nine of which were club swimmers, so we had a lot of building we had to do,” Vikings coach Josh Galati said. “We knew we were up against something tough (in Timberland). In fact, one of the numbers about a month ago showed us probably coming in fourth, so to get second is pretty good.”

Junior Emma Wisker was also a double-winner for Timberland with titles in the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Wisker was third in the breast at the Class 2 meet last season.

“(The 100 free) went really well,” Wisker said. “I've been doing really good in my freestyle lately. Last year, it was breaststroke and now it seems to be free. It just switches back and forth. I really enjoy that event because you can get up and go. I still love breaststroke and I feel like I'm fast in it. It's a fun event.”

Junior Brooke Gustafson was the Wolves' other champion with a win in the 200 individual medley.

“Oh my God, Brooke. I just love her,” Carlson said. “Her attitude has changed so much from last year and she's just having fun. It is so fun to see her fly. She loves fly, so it's fun to see anybody who's a flyer get out in the IM.”

Timberland also claimed victories in the 200 and 400 free relays, while Fort Zumwalt West won the 200 medley relay title.

Four other individuals took home South Division gold medals — Francis Howell senior Lilli Dempewolf in the 200 free, Fort Zumwalt West freshman Molly Wardrop in the 50 free, Francis Howell Central senior Xime Avila in the 500 free (a repeat of last year) and Fort Zumwalt North junior Savannah Meier in one-meter diving.

“Coach Kate (Schenk) and I were discussing what event to put her in,” Galati said of Dempewolf. “She had been swimming 200 IM and 500 free all year. She wanted to go the IM route, but we told her she stood a good chance of winning the 200 free. We swam her in it a couple times toward the tail end of the season and she started believing it in it too. It was pretty cool to see it pan out like that.”

The focus for everyone who has qualified now turns to the Class 2 state meet, which will take place right back at the Rec-Plex on Feb. 16-17.

“I can't wait,” said Ackley, who was the Class 2 runner-up in the back last season. “I'm excited to have another two weeks with my team to practice in the pool together. Last year, I think I struggled mentally going into state with just nerves. This year, I just want it to be that weekend. I want to get there and I want to go.”