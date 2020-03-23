All-Metro girls swimmer of the year: Incarnate Word's Wehrmann took on ultimate challenge at state

Wehrmann simply ran out of gas in the second of two grueling pressure-packed events.

“I probably didn’t have as much time to recover as I thought I would,” Wehrmann said. “I’m still glad I took the chance. I’m OK with how it all worked out.”

Wehrmann planned on trying the daily double as early as January. She actually won the two back-to-back events at the prestigious COMO Invitational in early January. She also worked diligently in practice, trying to simulate the two races on several occasions.

But there was only around eight minutes between events at the state meet, when there were as many as 14 minutes at COMO, which had an extra heat to race between championship events.

So, instead of ending her high school career with an individual double gold performance, like she did as a sophomore, Wehrmann had to settle for the second state runner-up finish of her career.

“That’s a lot to test your body that way," Burnworth said.