Anna Moehn, senior, Cor Jesu
Anna Moehn, senior, Cor Jesu

Anna Moehn, Cor Jesu

Anna Moehn, Cor Jesu swimming

Moehn captured the maximum four gold medals in leading the Chargers to their first state team championship last season. She won the 200-yard freestyle for the second year in succession and also took first in the 500 free at the Class 1 state meet, both with area-leading performances. Moehn posted state-qualifying times in every event except the backstroke and finished the season unbeaten in individual races. She has pledged to compete for the University of Pennsylvania.

