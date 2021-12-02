Anna Moehn, senior, Cor Jesu

Moehn captured the maximum four gold medals in leading the Chargers to their first state team championship last season. She won the 200-yard freestyle for the second year in succession and also took first in the 500 free at the Class 1 state meet, both with area-leading performances. Moehn posted state-qualifying times in every event except the backstroke and finished the season unbeaten in individual races. She has pledged to compete for the University of Pennsylvania.
