At the tender age of 8, Chloe Brede made a major decision.
The current Wesclin High sophomore, who was born into a basketball family, choose to go a decidedly different route.
Her father, Brent, was a successful basketball and baseball player at Wesclin. He now is the boys basketball coach there.
Her brother, Nate, was a 6-foot-7 forward and four-year starter for the Warriors boys basketball team who graduated in May.
The path was all set for Chloe to continue the Brede hoops tradition.
Except for one problem.
“Never liked basketball,” Chloe said. “I wanted my own sport.”
Chloe found it — in the water.
Brede has qualified for the Illinois Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships for the second year in a row. She will compete in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly in the two-day event that begins Friday at New Trier High.
The 5-foot-8 sprinter has carved her own niche in a sport that was foreign to one of the most noted basketball families in Clinton County.
Wesclin sophomore Chloe Brede qualified for the IHSA State meet for the second consecutive season. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
“When you think about it, it doesn’t make sense,” said her mom, Lisa. “But that’s what she always wanted to do and it was fine with us.”
There was actually solid reasoning behind Chloe’s early-age decision to forgo basketball.
She watched as her older brother grew up under the tutelage of her father, who set some high standards for Nate.
“There were times when I went overboard in my approach to prepare him for a future in athletics,” Brent said. “I think she saw that and just didn’t want any part of it.”
Lisa said Chloe likely chose swimming because, “Neither me or my husband knew anything about it. She wanted it that way.”
Brede certainly made the right decision after playing basketball for just one year. She progressed steadily in the pool and by age 13 qualified for her first national meet.
Her career has skyrocketed in the past two years.
Brede qualified for state in the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke as a freshman and placed eighth in the 200 IM, which she said is her top event. She won both races last weekend at the Springfield Sectional. Thanks to that effort, Brede heads into the state meet with plenty of momentum.
“I’m pretty excited,” Brede said. “So far it’s been going good. I’m just more (prepared) to get up there and swim than I was last year.”
Brede has helped put her school on the swimming map essentially all by herself. There is no swimming team — or pool — at Wesclin. No real high school coach, either. Lisa, who teaches in the district, serves as her daughter's representative at all meets.
“It’s not like swimming is big around here, but everyone knows who she is and what she’s accomplished,” Wesclin athletics director Ray Kauling said. “They talk to her about it, wish her well, things like that. They’re aware of how good she is.”
Brede credited her rapid rise to Kirsty Stooke, her coach with the O’Fallon Seahawks Swim Club. Stooke was there when Brede first jumped into the water and she has keenly developed Chloe’s skills along the way.
“The best part about her is that she focuses on the small details,” Stooke said. “She’s got a real competitive nature and she’s been able to sacrifice different things to get where she wants to be.”
Stooke runs a tight ship with the Seahawks, who are based out the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon. That strong regimen has helped Brede prosper.
Brede holds personal best times of 2 minutes and 5.26 seconds in the 200 individual medley, which was established in the prelims at the state meet last fall. Her career-best clocking of 56.71 in the 100 butterfly came at a junior national meet last December.
Stooke believes Brede has the skills to make some noise on the college level in a few years.
“When she first started, I don’t think she knew just how good she could be,” Stooke said. “But she’s been so coachable, so willing to listen. That’s what’s gotten her where she is now.”
Brede is hoping to reach the final round (top 12) in each of her two state events. The top six swimmers in each event qualify for the finals, with the next six advancing to consolation races.
After this weekend, her focus to will turn to the USA Swimming Winter Junior Nationals West meet in Federal Way, Washington, from Dec. 11-14.
“She just has fun, goes out and does her thing,” Lisa said. “As a parent, that’s what you want to see.”