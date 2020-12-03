Brooke Punnewaert, junior, Nerinx Hall

Won the 200-yard individual medley with a Class 1 state meet record clocking of 2:07.43. She edged out Incarnate Word standout Ellie Wehrmann, who posted a time of 2:07.45. Punnewaert also finished third in the 500 freestyle and swam the anchor leg on the Markers’ third-place 400 freestyle relay. Helped Nerinx Hall place fourth in the Class 1 team standings, just 13.5 points behind first-place Parkway West.
Follow Steve Overbey on Twitter at @overbey13
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.