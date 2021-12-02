 Skip to main content
Brooke Punnewaert, senior, Nerinx Hall
Brooke Punnewaert, Nerinx Hall swimming

Has signed to swim for the University of Tampa. Punnewaert helped the Markers to a fifth-place finish in the team standings of the Class 2 state meet last season by finishing second in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes and 5.10 seconds, which was the area’s second-best performance in that event. Punnewaert also finished third at state in the 100 breaststroke and helped the Markers finish fourth in the 400 freestyle relay and sixth in the 200 medley relay.

