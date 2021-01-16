Brown adds more depth to Kirkwood machine, helps Pioneers win quad meet

A one-time shy eighth-grader, Brown is now one of the top swimmers in the state.

"Honestly, she's kind of hit the ground running with us," Beasley said.

Beasley remembers that awkward first meeting with Brown.

"One of the girls on the team brought her over and made an introduction," Beasley said. "She was super-shy. It's funny now, a year later, getting to know her. She's not shy anymore."

Brown serves as a potential final piece to a state contender puzzle. She joins senior Ella Pearl and junior Alyssa Dennis in a power-packed lineup.

The Pioneers finished second in the Class 2 state tournament last season - just five points behind champion Marquette. Brown may be able to help her team make up that tiny deficit.

"We're always aiming to get better," Pearl said. "And she's helping us get there."

Pearl, who took the 100 back and 200 individual medley at state last season, won both events again on Saturday. Dennis won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststoke. Pearl and Dennis were on the winning 200 medley relay team along with Brown and senior Aliya Swearngin.

Senior Katie Hastings won the diving competition to round out the hosts gold-medal domination.