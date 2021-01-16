Brown provides another winning piece to Kirkwood's impressive lineup

KIRKWOOD — Nora Lee Brown was intimidated.
The Kirkwood High freshman swimmer wasn't sure what to say when a friend introduced her to veteran Pioneers coach Matt Beasley for the very first time.
"I just stood there, couldn't open my mouth," Brown recalled of last season's brief meeting. "He looked at me and was probably thinking, 'Another little shy eight-grader, probably nothing special.' "
But Brown has proven to be very special.
The distance specialist recorded three first-place finishes Saturday to lead Kirkwood to a win in a power-packed quad meet at Walker Natatorium.
The Pioneers racked up 559 points to finish ahead of second-place Marquette (493.5). Eureka was third (438), followed by Webster Groves (297.5).
Kirkwood won eight of the 12 events.
Brown stole the show with individual wins in the 500- and 200-yard freestyle events. She cracked the five-minute mark in the 500 with an eye-popping clocking of 4 minutes and 59.91 seconds, establishing a new school record with a time that is the best in the state this season.
The newcomer also swam the second leg on the winning 200 medley relay team, which also set a school mark with a time of 1:47.45.
A one-time shy eighth-grader, Brown is now one of the top swimmers in the state.
"Honestly, she's kind of hit the ground running with us," Beasley said.
Beasley remembers that awkward first meeting with Brown.
"One of the girls on the team brought her over and made an introduction," Beasley said. "She was super shy. It's funny now, a year later, getting to know her. She's not shy anymore."
Brown serves as a potential final piece to a state contender puzzle. She joins senior Ella Pearl and junior Alyssa Dennis in a power-packed lineup.
The Pioneers finished second in the Class 2 state meet last season, five points behind champion Marquette. Brown may be able to help her team make up that tiny deficit.
"We're always aiming to get better," Pearl said. "And she's helping us get there."
Pearl, who took the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley at state last season, won both events Saturday. Dennis won the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke. Pearl and Dennis were on the winning 200 medley relay team along with Brown and senior Aliya Swearngin.
Senior Katie Hastings won the diving competition to round out the hosts' gold-medal domination.
Brown considers the 500 her signature race. She dusted the field, finishing 14 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor.
"My best event at the moment," Brown said. "My paces were good. I knew I could do this. But I didn't expect to go (that fast) right now. We're not tapering just yet."
Brown wasn't the only newbie to turn heads Saturday.
Eureka freshman Haiden Schoessel claimed three golds with individual wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle events. She also served as anchor on Eureka's winning 400 relay team.
"She has that spark that it takes to be great," Eureka coach Nate Kortuem said. "Day in, day in, everything she does, she does it to 200 percent."
The Wildcats were in second place going into the final leg of the relay before Schoessel turned on the after burners.
"High school swimming is so fun," Schoessel said. "I'm enjoying this so much."
Marquette won the 200 free relay in a time of 1:38.54.