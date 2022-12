Murawski had an outstanding state meet last season in helping lead the Longhorns to the Class 1 team championship and claimed All-Metro first-team honors. She earned matching second-place finishes in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events and she also grabbed a pair of gold medals as part of the Longhorns’ title-winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Murawski has given a verbal commitment to swim at East Carolina.