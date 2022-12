In her first state appearance after a move from Salem, Ill., Foltz made an instant impact for the Class 2 runner-up Chargers last year with a state title in the 100-yard breaststroke and a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley. The All-Metro second-team selection also won a gold medal as part of Cor Jesu's title-winning 400 freestyle relay team and picked up a silver for her work on the 200 medley relay. Foltz has signed with the Indiana University.