Placed third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle at Class 2 state meet. Also served as anchor leg on 200 medley relay team that finished fourth at state. Vanbiljon won 100 free at Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet with a clocking of 51.72 seconds, which was the area's third-fastest time.
