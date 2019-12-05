Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Claire Vanbiljon, Lafayette

Claire Vanbiljon, Lafayette swimming

Placed third in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100 freestyle at Class 2 state meet. Also served as anchor leg on 200 medley relay team that finished fourth at state. Vanbiljon won 100 free at Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet with a clocking of 51.72 seconds, which was the area's third-fastest time.