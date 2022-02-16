Class 1 girls swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers

SCHEDULE
Thursday: Swimming preliminaries, noon; diving finals, 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Swimming finals, 10 a.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Borgia
Ava Mohart (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Isabella Rio (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
— Clayton
Sage Bernstein (diving)
Caitlin Kuhlmann (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Kellen Mottl (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Anna Stouffer (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Jillian Thomason (100 butterfly)
Ella Welch (200 freestyle)
Emma Welch (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt East
Emily Parker (diving)
— Fort Zumwalt North
Marysa Allen (diving)
Sydney Kelsey (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Callie James (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Savannah Maier (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt South
Abigail Hirsch (diving)
Madalynn Lady (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Isabelle Reardon (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Sophia Vandeven (diving)
— John Burroughs
Jacqueline Hu (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Erin Lamping (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Anya Liu (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Ladue
Mary Bezzant (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Phoebe Chen (100 breaststroke)
Emily Dieckhaus (100 breaststroke)
Sophie Goldman (diving)
Lily Hsieh (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Nicole Li (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Abigail Loiterstein (diving)
Lily Ta (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lutheran South
Ella Arbeiter (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
— Lutheran St. Charles
Gabriella Cunningham (diving)
Katelyn Gwaltney (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley
— Mehlville
Abigail Fisher (diving)
Nerma Hrsic (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Allison Lakebrink (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Kaelyn Lowery (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle)
Lucy Maxey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
— Parkway Central
Carissa Bersche (diving)
Isabelle Calabio (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sarah Fields (diving)
Sydney Hau (200 individual medley)
Ella Harris (50 freestyle)
Sarah Hirsch (diving)
Emma Vance (100 backstroke)
Alyssa Weisenberg (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Emily Zhang (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Parkway North
Peyton Orr (100 backstroke)
Taryn Will (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 400 freestyle
— Parkway West
Jenna Barry (500 freestyle)
Maura Collins (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Molly Glisson (diving)
Maddi Lang (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ava McLeod (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Lauren McLeod (100 backstroke)
Ashleigh Morelli (100 butterfly)
Campbell Murawski (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Alice Rasche (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Norah Rutkowski (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Mallory Stirrat (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Megan VanValkenburgh (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Summit
Sarah Lauck (500 freestyle)
Lily Maginn (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Jenny Reiter (100 freestyle)
Abby Wampler (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— St. Charles West
Stella Garrison (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
— St. Dominic
Sydney Pickett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
— Villa Duchesne
Grace Kraeger (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Madelyn Schoedel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Katherine Roderick (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Visitation
Margaret Beimdiek (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ashlyn Canale (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Amelia Dino (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Paige Trautman (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Washington
Ava Kauffeld (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Zoey Ziegler (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley
— Webster Groves
Karson Bluette (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Brianna Brown (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Kate Downey (100 butterfly)
Lilijana Gregov (50 freestyle)
Chloe Hagemann (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Joelle Jeanmougin (diving)
Adalae Harrison (diving)
Elizabeth Seitz (200 freestyle)
Margaret Siener (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Westminster
Ellie Berkland (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Anna Bernhardt (diving)
Sophia Chadakhtzian (100 backstroke)
Eleanor Disper (500 freestyle)
Samantha Lee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sarah Schloss (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Belton, Cape Central, Carl Junction, Carthage, Glendale, Grain Valley, Hannibal, Kearney, Lebanon, Logan-Rogersville, Monett, New Covenant, Notre Dame de Sion, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Poplar Bluff, Republic, Savannah, Saxony Lutheran, Sedalia Sacred Heart, Smithville, St. Pius X-Kansas City, St. Teresa's, Van Horn, Webb City, West Plains, Winnetonka