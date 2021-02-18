Class 1 girls swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers

SCHEDULE
Format: Timed finals
Schedule: Diving, 9:30 a.m. Saturday; swimming, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Borgia
Ava Mohart (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
— Clayton
Caitlin Kuhlmann (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Kellen Mottl (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Anna Stouffer (50 freestyle)
Jillian Thomason (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Sophia Thompson (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Cor Jesu
Allie Maloney (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Ashley Mather (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Anna Moehn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Erin Morie (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Maddie Palatt (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Ellie Weckherlin (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Duchesne
Jenna Hoerchler (diving)
— Fort Zumwalt East
Evie Kolb (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
— John Burroughs
Erin Lamping (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Anya Liu (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Kaitlyn Rowbottom (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Ladue
Mary Bezzant (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Phoebe Chen (100 breaststroke)
Emily Dieckhaus (100 breaststroke)
Samantha Fischer (diving)
Lily Hsieh (100 backstroke)
Nicole Li (100 breaststroke)
Catherine Thomas (diving)
Talia Warticovschi (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Liberty
Laura Bonds (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Leilani Green (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle)
Aubrey McCain (100 breaststroke)
Caroline Myers (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Brooke Suftko (100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lutheran South
Ellie Arbeiter (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
— Lutheran St. Charles
Kailah Christie (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley
— Mehlville
Lucy Maxey (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
— Parkway Central
Carissa Bersche (diving)
Sarah Hirsch (diving)
Katherine Orso (diving)
Emily Zhang (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Parkway North
Sarah Jelliss (200 individual medley)
Taryn Will (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
— Parkway West
Reese Berry (100 breaststroke)
Maura Collins (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Molly Glisson (diving)
Maddi Lang (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ashleigh Morelli (100 butterfly)
Campbell Murawski (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Norah Rutkowski (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Mallory Stirrat (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Megan VanValkenburgh (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Rosati-Kain
Atalaya Young (50 freestyle)
— St. Dominic
Kallie Nero (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sydney Pickett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
— St. Joseph's
Smantha Camfield (diving)
Sarah Donohue (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Ellie Guenther (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Emily Murawski (100 butterfly)
Lean Renner (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Avery Smith (100 freestyle)
Alyssa Yelon (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Summit
Abby Wampler (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
— Villa Duchesne
Anne Fox (diving)
Madelyn Schoedel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Caroline Schneithorst (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Visitation
Audrey Dino (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Amelia Dino (500 freestyle)
— Washington
Aubrie Moreland (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
— Webster Groves
Karson Bluette (500 freestyle)
Madeleine Collier (100 backstroke)
Lilijana Gregov (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Chloe Hagemann (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Elizabeth Seitz (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Margaret Siener (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Westminster
Ellie Berkland (500 freestyle)
Eleanor Disper (500 freestyle)
Samantha Lee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Margo O'Meara (diving, 50 freestyle)
Sara Schloss (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Belton, Camdenton, Carl Junction, Cape Central, Cape Notre Dame, Glendale, Grain Valley, Greenville, Hannibal, Kearney, Lamar, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett, Nevada, New Covenant, Notre Dame de Sion, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Poplar Bluff, Savannah, Saxony Lutheran, Sedalia Sacred Heart, St. Pius X-KC, St. Teresa's, Tolton, Webb City, West Plains, Winnetonka