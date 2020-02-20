Class 1 area state meet qualifiers

SCHEDULE
(Format: Eight to finals and eight to consolation race out of preliminaries)
At St. Peters Rec-Plex
Thursday: Swimming preliminaries, 12:30 p.m.; diving finals, 5 p.m.
Friday: Swimming finals, 11 a.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
BORGIA
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
CLAYTON
Brooke Becker (diving)
Kellen Mottl (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Sophia Thompson (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Bridget Walsh (diving)
Relays: 200 medley
DUCHESNE
Jenna Hoerchler (diving)
FORT ZUMWALT EAST
Emma Gulovsen (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Evie Kolb (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ashley Turpin (100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH
Ava Duran (diving)
INCARNATE WORD
Abigail Cavaness (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Brittany George (diving)
Jordan Hodges (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Anna Marie Tolentino (500 freestyle)
Ellie Wehrmann (200 freestyle, 200 individual medley)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
JOHN BURROUGHS
Erin Lamping (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Kaitlyn Rowbottom (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
LADUE
Emerson Barnett (diving)
Harriet Bezzant (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Mary Dieckhaus (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Samantha Fischer (diving)
Sophia Fredman (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Nicole Li (breaststroke)
Lena Liang (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Amy Pumm (50 freestyle)
Talia Warticovschi (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LIBERTY
Laura Bonds (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Aubrey McCain (100 breaststroke)
Margaret Merz (diving)
Caroline Myers (200 individual, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES
Kailah Christie (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Madalyn Gwaltney (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
MICDS
Anna Scott Baur (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Madigan Kinsey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Renee Stanec (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
NERINX HALL
Kendall Barnett (100 butterfly)
Meghan Bryan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Madison Colombo (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Bella Lamb (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Isabelle McGuire (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Brooke Punnewaert (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Alexandra Snyder (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY CENTRAL
Carissa Bersche (diving)
Isabelle Calabio (100 backstroke)
Lily Eckenrode (diving)
Grecia Escalante (100 freestyle)
Sakura Gavin (50 freestyle)
Abigail Levine (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Katherine Orso (diving)
Juliette Phillips (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Emma Vance (100 backstroke)
Emily Zhang (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY NORTH
Paige Bolling (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Sarah Jelliss (200 individual medley)
Libby Vetter (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Taryn Will (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY WEST
Lauren Beard (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Reese Berry (100 breaststroke)
Maura Collins (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Megan Leahy (100 freestyle)
Claire Lynn (diving)
Campbell Murawski (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Mallory Stirrat (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Megan VanValkenburgh (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
ROSATI-KAIN
Atalaya Young (50 freestyle)
ST. CHARLES WEST
Lorelei Crowley (500 freestyle)
Tori Krahl (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
ST. DOMINIC
Kallie Nero (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sydney Pickett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
ST. JOSEPH'S
Samantha Camfield (diving)
Sarah Donohue (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Ellie Guenther (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Katie Kostecki (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Emily Murawski (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Avery Smith (500 freestyle)
Alyssa Yelton (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
SUMMIT
Macy Ryan (diving)
Kennady Schertzer (diving)
Abby Wampler (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
TOLTON
Lauren Hervey (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Lindsey Hervey (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 400 freestyle
URSULINE
Sydney Kirchoff (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
VILLA DUCHESNE
Carly Fesler (50 freestyle)
Anne Fox (diving)
Caroline Roderick (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Caroline Schneithorst (diving)
Madelyn Schoedel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
VISITATION
Amelia Dino (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Audrey Dino (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Emily O'Connell (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
WASHINGTON
Aubrie Moreland (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
WEBSTER GROVES
Sarah Brown (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Madeleine Collier (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Lilijana Gregov (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Parker Hagemann (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Chloe Hagemann (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke)
Elisabeth Ragan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Elizabeth Seitz (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Margaret Siener (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
WESTMINSTER
Samantha Lee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Camryn McMurry (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Margo O'Meara (diving, 50 freestyle)
Kyleigh Peer (diving)
Sara Schloss (diving)
Grace Skiljan (100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle