Clayton claims rare girls swimming conference team title

FENTON — Kellen Mottl was gassed. Katelyn Long was drenched.

And neither one minded one bit.

Mottl captured championships in back-to-back events — one individual, the next as part of a relay — to wrap up what looked like a runner-up finish for Clayton in Wednesday's finals of the Suburban Conference Red Pool girls swimming championships at Summit High.

As it turned out, her effort wasn't for naught. A disqualification on Webster Groves in the event-closing 400-yard freestyle relay meant the Greyhounds went from sure runner-up status to sudden team champion of the event.

“It is always difficult,” Mottl said of the back-to-back events. “I've done this set of events every year since my freshman year at conference and state, so I'm used to it a little bit, but it hurts every time. There's no getting away from the pain. But the feeling at the end was like no other.”

The title meant a victorious jump in the pool for Clayton head coach Long, her assistant and the rest of the team.

“I love that. I think that's one of the best traditions in our conference,” Long said. “It was a surprise. We were ecstatic with second. Everyone has been swimming amazing this week. Win or lose, we would have been happy with anything. But that was just like the icing on the cake.”

Mottl, a key cog in the Greyhounds' fifth-place finish at last year's Class 1 state meet, was ecstatic to be a part of Clayton's first conference championship in anybody's recent memory.

“We haven't won conference since I think the 1970s, so it's really amazing,” the senior standout said. “This is such an honor to win conference and, of course, in my senior year.”

Mottl's win in the 100 breaststroke and the Greyhounds' win in the 400 free relay had company in the form of wins by sophomore Jillian Thomason (100 butterfly), freshman Emma Welch (500 free) and sophomore Caitlin Kuhlmann (100 backstroke).

“It was a good competition. The girl next to me (Parkway North's Taryn Will) was close, so it felt good,” Thomason said of her win. “I feel pretty good (heading into state). I'm just gonna get rested up, eat good, get lots of sleep and hopefully I'll just do my best.”

Mottl is the defending Class 1 champion in the 100 breaststroke and her coach hopes Wednesday's conference title will serve as a boost to another state title when this year's Class 1 state meet commences Feb. 17-18 at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“She doesn't necessarily taper for this meet. She's really got her sights set on state,” Long said. “She's a fantastic swimmer who is just ahead of the field.”

The DQ in the final heat of the day and the loss of a conference team title couldn't overshadow a solid two days for Webster Groves, which picked up relay wins in the 200 medley and 200 free and individual wins from seniors Libby Seitz (200 free) and Lili Gregov (50 free).

The win in the 200 medley relay came against the same Clayton quartet that won the Class 1 state title in the event last year.

“We had a lot of girls drop time, a lot of girls right where we need them to be heading into state, so it was a really good meet for us,” Statesmen coach Dan Broshears said. “Clayton beat us earlier in the year, so we knew it was gonna be tough.”

Clayton had 422 points to win the team title, while Webster compiled 398 and Parkway Central scored 330 to finish third. The Colts had the other individual winners with junior Emily Zhang taking the 100 free and senior Carissa Bersche winning last week's one-meter diving competition.