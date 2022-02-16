Clayton's Mottl works way up from swimming newbie to state champion

Eleven-year-old Kellen Mottl had no real concept about what the sport of swimming was like.

“I did gymnastics up until middle school, so I started swimming kind of late,” she said. “I had never swam summer league or anything. I didn't know what butterfly was going into sixth grade. It was bad.”

The swimming newbie tried out for a local team with friends and got put on to the lowest-level team for her age group. From there, she said, “I just kind of worked my way up.”

From those humble beginnings just six short years ago has come a high school swimming standout who will look to finish her career in style Thursday and Friday in Missouri's Class 1 girls swimming and diving state championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Mottl, now a standout for Clayton High School, is the defending Class 1 state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and also was an all-state performer last season in the 100 freestyle. For the fourth consecutive year, she will swim those two events at state and is ready for one more crack at it.

“I'm feeling good,” Mottl said. “Our team has trained rally hard over the entire season and I've been going to a couple club practices here and there in addition to all of the high school practices. I think I'm mentally ready.”

Clayton coach Katelyn Long said she also has no doubt her standout is ready for her final state meet.

“Just watching Kellen over the last four years, she's really grown in her confidence and ability to step up and race when it counts. She's always been very competitive, but I've just noticed fewer things throw her off-kilter these days,” Long said. “She pours everything she's got into a race. She doesn't try to save anything up for the end. She knows that last 25 (yards) bringing it home is gonna hurt anyway, so you may as well be in front.”

Mottl finished second in the breaststroke as a freshman and third as a sophomore before leaping to the top of the podium last year. She expects this year's race to be tight.

“There's always super amazing competition in that race. Everyone's pretty much even and it's kind of a tossup of who's gonna win,” Mottl said. “As long as I race my hardest and really mentally focus on all of my technique before my race, I think I can hopefully drop time. And that's my main goal. Whatever happens, happens, and I'll be happy with whatever outcome happens.”

In the 100 free, Mottl finished 10th and 9th, respectively, her first two years at state before finishing sixth as a junior. She said feels good heading into that event this year.

“I've been working on my underwaters and breakouts and sprinting freestyle in general this entire season,” Mottl said. “It feels good right now, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.”

Mottl also is part of a pair of strong relay teams for the Greyhounds, including the 200 medley, in which they won the Class 1 title last season.

The same quartet — Mottl and sophomores Caitlin Kuhlmann, Jillian Thomason and Anna Stouffer — is back this season to defend the crown.

“That's the race the entire team is the most excited for, I think. To be able to go back and try to defend our win from last year is a super exciting opportunity for us,” Mottl said. “I think we're all pretty confident. We've been working on our relay exchanges in practice, trying to get those down.”

Clayton finished fifth in the Class 1 team standings last year and hopes to break through for its first trophy performance (top four) since a fourth-place finish in 1985.

“I definitely think we can be in a top-four position to get a trophy. That would be so exciting,” Mottl said. “We didn't have some of the freshmen last year that we have now who are super talented, so I'm hoping they will bring in some more points by making finals.”

If the Greyhounds break through and win a team trophy, it will be due in no small part to Mottl, a program game-changer who will swim the next four years at Division III Colby College in Waterville, Maine.

“Every once in a while, you get that kid that you can pinpoint when the program started changing and I think Kellen is definitely one of those factors,” Long said. “Her leadership has really changed the course of our program. She sets such high expectations for herself that everybody is watching and thinking, 'I can do that, too.' So she really has just changed our culture.”

All from a girl who had some very humble roots in the sport and has turned it into gold.

“I've loved every second of it,” Mottl said. “It's a great sport with really supportive people. All my coaches are super amazing and part of the reason why I still swim today.”