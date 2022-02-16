Clayton's Mottl works way up from swimming newbie to state champion

Eleven-year-old Kellen Mottl had no real concept about what the sport of swimming was like.
“I did gymnastics up until middle school, so I started swimming kind of late,” she said. “I had never swam summer league or anything. I didn't know what butterfly was going into sixth grade. It was bad.”
The swimming newbie tried out for a local team with friends and got put on to the lowest-level team for her age group. From there, she said, “I just kind of worked my way up.”
From those humble beginnings just six short years ago has come a high school swimming standout who will look to finish her career in style Thursday and Friday in Missouri's Class 1 girls swimming and diving state championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Mottl, now a standout for Clayton High School, is the defending Class 1 state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and also was an all-state performer last season in the 100 freestyle. For the fourth consecutive year, she will swim those two events at state and is ready for one more crack at it.
“I'm feeling good,” Mottl said. “Our team has trained rally hard over the entire season and I've been going to a couple club practices here and there in addition to all of the high school practices. I think I'm mentally ready.”
Clayton coach Katelyn Long said she also has no doubt her standout is ready for her final state meet.
“Just watching Kellen over the last four years, she's really grown in her confidence and ability to step up and race when it counts. She's always been very competitive, but I've just noticed fewer things throw her off-kilter these days,” Long said. “She pours everything she's got into a race. She doesn't try to save anything up for the end. She knows that last 25 (yards) bringing it home is gonna hurt anyway, so you may as well be in front.”
Mottl finished second in the breaststroke as a freshman and third as a sophomore before leaping to the top of the podium last year. She expects this year's race to be tight.
“There's always super amazing competition in that race. Everyone's pretty much even and it's kind of a tossup of who's gonna win,” Mottl said. “As long as I race my hardest and really mentally focus on all of my technique before my race, I think I can hopefully drop time. And that's my main goal. Whatever happens, happens, and I'll be happy with whatever outcome happens.”
In the 100 free, Mottl finished 10th and 9th, respectively, her first two years at state before finishing sixth as a junior. She said feels good heading into that event this year.
“I've been working on my underwaters and breakouts and sprinting freestyle in general this entire season,” Mottl said. “It feels good right now, but we'll have to wait and see what happens.”
Mottl also is part of a pair of strong relay teams for the Greyhounds, including the 200 medley, in which they won the Class 1 title last season.
The same quartet — Mottl and sophomores Caitlin Kuhlmann, Jillian Thomason and Anna Stouffer — is back this season to defend the crown.
“That's the race the entire team is the most excited for, I think. To be able to go back and try to defend our win from last year is a super exciting opportunity for us,” Mottl said. “I think we're all pretty confident. We've been working on our relay exchanges in practice, trying to get those down.”
Clayton finished fifth in the Class 1 team standings last year and hopes to break through for its first trophy performance (top four) since a fourth-place finish in 1985.
“I definitely think we can be in a top-four position to get a trophy. That would be so exciting,” Mottl said. “We didn't have some of the freshmen last year that we have now who are super talented, so I'm hoping they will bring in some more points by making finals.”
If the Greyhounds break through and win a team trophy, it will be due in no small part to Mottl, a program game-changer who will swim the next four years at Division III Colby College in Waterville, Maine.
“Every once in a while, you get that kid that you can pinpoint when the program started changing and I think Kellen is definitely one of those factors,” Long said. “Her leadership has really changed the course of our program. She sets such high expectations for herself that everybody is watching and thinking, 'I can do that, too.' So she really has just changed our culture.”
All from a girl who had some very humble roots in the sport and has turned it into gold.
“I've loved every second of it,” Mottl said. “It's a great sport with really supportive people. All my coaches are super amazing and part of the reason why I still swim today.”
Missouri girls swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
Class 2 girls swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
SCHEDULE
Friday: Swimming preliminaries, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: Diving finals, 9 a.m.; swimming finals, 3 p.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Cor Jesu
Anna Abegg (100 breaststroke)
Ava Craig (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Caroline Foltz (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Allie Maloney (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Anna Moehn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Erin Morie (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Ellie Weckherlin (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Eureka
Olivia Dolan (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Emerson Hicks (100 breaststroke)
Emma Kaemmerer (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Haiden Schoessel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Adeline Stephens (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt West
Reagan Friesz (100 backstroke)
Allison Heaney (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Emily Krause (diving)
Kasenna Mamroth (100 butterfly)
Margaret Nelson (100 backstroke)
Audrey Wagner (500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Francis Howell
Abigail Ekstrom (100 butterfly)
Larissa Garbarini (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
— Francis Howell Central
Xime Avila (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
— Holt
Riley Vanvalin (500 freestyle)
— Kirkwood
Jessica Briers (100 freestyle)
Zoe Chalfant (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Alyssa Dennis (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Elizabeth Greene (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Riley Forinash (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Sophie Howell (100 backstroke)
Hadley Kates (100 backstroke)
Addie Ludbrook (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Brooke Mills (diving)
Olivia Thurman (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sophie Wallace (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lafayette
Maggie Arceneaux (diving)
Megan Bilsland (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Abby Carr (50 freestyle)
Anna Johnson (100 butterfly)
Ellie Kipper (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Emma Knoesel (500 freestyle)
Lindsey Lohr (200 individual medley, 100 breaststoke)
Janna Moellenhoff (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Dylan Moulton (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Madison Prager (50 freestyle)
Lucia Tenny (diving)
Grace Tyson (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Eva Vierling (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Liberty-Wentzville
Laura Bonds (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lindbergh
Molly Dorsey (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Lauren Howitt (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Ali Shaver (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Marquette
Carsyn Cosman (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Nicola Downing (diving)
Maya Esparza (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Molly Holubowski (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle)
Adyson Lewis (diving)
Alexia Monticone (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Jorie Myers (diving)
Brooke Shadduck (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Sydney Tolbert (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— MICDS
Grace Coppel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Everdine Ferguson (100 butterfly)
Sophie Henriksen (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Mikaela Mikulec (50 freestyle)
Lindsay Naber (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Isabella Phillips (100 butterfly)
Juliette Phillips (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Nina Schuerer (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Anna Scott Baur (200 individual medley)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Nerinx Hall
Madison Colombo (100 backstroke)
Cate Fear (100 freestyle)
Bella Lamb (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Brooke Punnewaert (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Alexandra Snyder (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Sophia Snyder (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Parkway South
Hannah Fitch (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Alayna Henage (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Logan Knolhoff (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Mia Muckerman (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Lucy Price (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Carly Shaffer (100 backstroke)
Kylee Sullivan (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Pattonville
Emma Eiswirth (100 breaststroke)
— St. Joseph's
Margo Dolan (diving)
Cate Guenther (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Leah Runner (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Avery Smith (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Stella Stack (diving)
Alyssa Yelton (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Timberland
Isabelle Ackley (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Brooke Gustafson (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Alison Schoene (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Emma Wisker (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Hickman, Jackson, Kickapoo, Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit North, Lee's Summit West, Liberty-KC, Liberty North, Nixa, North Kansas City, Oak Park, Ozark, Park Hill, Park Hill South, Raymore-Peculiar, Rock Bridge, Springfield Central, Staley
Class 1 girls swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
SCHEDULE
Thursday: Swimming preliminaries, noon; diving finals, 4:30 p.m.
Friday: Swimming finals, 10 a.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Borgia
Ava Mohart (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Isabella Rio (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
— Clayton
Sage Bernstein (diving)
Caitlin Kuhlmann (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Kellen Mottl (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Anna Stouffer (50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Jillian Thomason (100 butterfly)
Ella Welch (200 freestyle)
Emma Welch (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt East
Emily Parker (diving)
— Fort Zumwalt North
Marysa Allen (diving)
Sydney Kelsey (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Callie James (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Savannah Maier (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt South
Abigail Hirsch (diving)
Madalynn Lady (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Isabelle Reardon (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Sophia Vandeven (diving)
— John Burroughs
Jacqueline Hu (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Erin Lamping (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Anya Liu (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Ladue
Mary Bezzant (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Phoebe Chen (100 breaststroke)
Emily Dieckhaus (100 breaststroke)
Sophie Goldman (diving)
Lily Hsieh (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Nicole Li (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Abigail Loiterstein (diving)
Lily Ta (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lutheran South
Ella Arbeiter (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
— Lutheran St. Charles
Gabriella Cunningham (diving)
Katelyn Gwaltney (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley
— Mehlville
Abigail Fisher (diving)
Nerma Hrsic (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Allison Lakebrink (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Kaelyn Lowery (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle)
Lucy Maxey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
— Parkway Central
Carissa Bersche (diving)
Isabelle Calabio (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sarah Fields (diving)
Sydney Hau (200 individual medley)
Ella Harris (50 freestyle)
Sarah Hirsch (diving)
Emma Vance (100 backstroke)
Alyssa Weisenberg (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Emily Zhang (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Parkway North
Peyton Orr (100 backstroke)
Taryn Will (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 400 freestyle
— Parkway West
Jenna Barry (500 freestyle)
Maura Collins (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Molly Glisson (diving)
Maddi Lang (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ava McLeod (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Lauren McLeod (100 backstroke)
Ashleigh Morelli (100 butterfly)
Campbell Murawski (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Alice Rasche (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Norah Rutkowski (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Mallory Stirrat (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Megan VanValkenburgh (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Summit
Sarah Lauck (500 freestyle)
Lily Maginn (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Jenny Reiter (100 freestyle)
Abby Wampler (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— St. Charles West
Stella Garrison (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
— St. Dominic
Sydney Pickett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
— Villa Duchesne
Grace Kraeger (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Madelyn Schoedel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Katherine Roderick (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Visitation
Margaret Beimdiek (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ashlyn Canale (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Amelia Dino (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Paige Trautman (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Washington
Ava Kauffeld (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Zoey Ziegler (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley
— Webster Groves
Karson Bluette (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Brianna Brown (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Kate Downey (100 butterfly)
Lilijana Gregov (50 freestyle)
Chloe Hagemann (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Joelle Jeanmougin (diving)
Adalae Harrison (diving)
Elizabeth Seitz (200 freestyle)
Margaret Siener (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Westminster
Ellie Berkland (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Anna Bernhardt (diving)
Sophia Chadakhtzian (100 backstroke)
Eleanor Disper (500 freestyle)
Samantha Lee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sarah Schloss (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Belton, Cape Central, Carl Junction, Carthage, Glendale, Grain Valley, Hannibal, Kearney, Lebanon, Logan-Rogersville, Monett, New Covenant, Notre Dame de Sion, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Poplar Bluff, Republic, Savannah, Saxony Lutheran, Sedalia Sacred Heart, Smithville, St. Pius X-Kansas City, St. Teresa's, Van Horn, Webb City, West Plains, Winnetonka