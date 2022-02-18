Cor Jesu's Moehn in record-setting mood at Class 2 preliminaries

ST. PETERS — The move up one classification didn't seem to faze Anna Moehn one bit.

After winning Missouri Class 1 championships in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyles last season, the Cor Jesu senior standout stepped on to the Class 2 stage Friday and set new state records in each event during the preliminaries at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“It was super exciting and definitely unexpected,” said Moehn, a University of Pennsylvania recruit. “I was just trying to do what I needed to do so I can do what I need to do (Saturday). When you're relaxed, having fun and not so focused on the record or time, I think it can help you perform better.”

The move up to Class 2 seemed to suit the Chargers just fine as well. After winning the Class 1 team title last year, Cor Jesu qualified six individuals and all three of its relays on to the finals at 3 p.m. Saturday.

“Every seed went in the right direction,” Chargers coach Qi Franz said. “I was nervous in the beginning going to Class 2 this year. I'm just so happy.”

Moehn's time of 1 minute 50.33 seconds in the 200 free just edged the Class 2 record of 1:50.37 set by Lafayette's Franceska Petrosino in 2018.

“I think it went well,” said Moehn, who also led off the Chargers' top-seeded 400 free relay. “I was just trying to keep it smooth. Long and strong. Extend my distance for stroke as much as I could.”

Moehn then posted the only sub-5:00 time in the 500 free with a 4:55.86, which topped the previous Class 2 mark of 4:56.40 by Hickman's Grace Beahan three years ago.

“She's just a go-getter,” Franz said of Moehn. “She works very hard. She's a leader and a captain.”

Parkway South junior Kylee Sullivan was also a two-time first-place qualifier in the prelims with the top times in the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

“I felt really strong in (the 200 IM). I was focusing on doing good turns at the wall, so I think I executed that well. And I went a best time, so I can't complain,” Sullivan said. “The fly felt a little controlled today, so I'm looking forward to adding a little speed tomorrow and hoping to go a best time.”

Paired with the Patriots' top times in both the 200 medley and 200 free relays, Sullivan is the only Class 2 swimmer with a top seed in four events Saturday.

“It's crazy, but I couldn't do it without my teammates,” she said. “It's so fun to have a strong team in relays. I think we're in a good spot for tomorrow.”

Eureka sophomore Haiden Schoessel nearly became a two-time top-seed swimmer Friday as she posted the best time in the 50 free and just missed the top time in the 100 free.

The close win by seven-hundredths of a second for Kickapoo's Ashlyn Moore in the 100 free represented the only Class 2 event in which area swimmers didn't post the top seed.

“My biggest problem in the 50 was just being nervous. I kind of got in my head a little bit, so tomorrow I really want to make sure I'm going out and having fun,” Schoessel said. “My 100 free definitely felt a lot better than my 50 free. I was a little bit more relaxed and just kind of knew what I had to do on that one. I'm so excited for tomorrow. It's gonna be a super fun race.”

The other area swimmers to claim a top seed Friday were Cor Jesu junior Caroline Foltz in the 100 breaststroke and MICDS senior Sophie Henriksen in the 100 backstroke.

Henriksen joined her future Penn teammate Moehn in the new state record category at 55.76 seconds in the breast, barely improving the 55.77 by Kirkwood's Ella Pearl at last year's state meet.

“It felt really good, but it was kind of a surprise,” Henriksen said. “I was definitely confident I could be a contender, but there's so many talented swimmers so you never know what's gonna happen.”

Parkway South qualified the most individual swimmers through to the finals with eight. The Patriots also pushed all three relays through, giving them a good chance equaling or bettering last year's second-place team finish in Class 2.

“We had a really, really good day today,” South coach Blakeleigh Mathes said. “A lot of girls feel like they still have some stuff left in the tank, which is right where we want to be. I was very proud of what they did. They're hungry to come back tomorrow and take care of business.”

Kirkwood is the defending Class 2 champion and, despite not having any of the top seeds Saturday, the Pioneers still sit in strong position after qualifying seven individuals and all three relays on to the finals.

“We didn't really have any surprises. Everybody kind of showed up and did what they were supposed to do, so that's always good to see,” Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. “Our girls swam good enough to get swims tomorrow. Kind of the name of the game for us is let's see if we can move up tomorrow and see what happens.”