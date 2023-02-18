ST. PETERS — The kids are all right. In fact, they're way more than all right.

Buoyed by seven swimmers in individual finals — six from freshmen and one from a sophomore — the Westminster girls swimming and diving team captured the Missouri Class 1 team championship Saturday afternoon at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“This was definitely a freshman class that came into our program and had an immediate impact, plus some more. They came in and did a great job with what our team had already established,” Wildcats coach Andrew Schonhoff said. “I couldn't be more proud of these girls and the work that they've put in. From Day 1 of the season, they bought in to the idea of team and the culture we wanted to create because it took a team effort in order to win today.”

It marked the first time a Westminster swim team — boys or girls — won a team trophy for a top-four finish and the Wildcats made it a memorable first piece of hardware by winning it all.

Westminster finished either 11th or 12th in Class 1 each of the last five seasons before making the giant leap up this winter with a total of 257 points.

“It was never even anything I was thinking about. It's so crazy,” said Wildcats senior co-captain Sara Schloss, who had the area's highest Class 1 one-meter diving finish (fourth). “We heard that we were going to have a ton of new freshmen, but we didn't know if it was going to be true or not. And then the first day of practice, we knew this was going to be a good team, and it has been.”

Westminster boasted a dynamic freshman class this season, highlighted by standouts Sydney Schoeck, Hannah Renaud and Ella Wolf. Schoeck and Renaud accounted for three of the eight individual swimming gold medals handed out Saturday.

“I'm happy that we could all come in and be like this our freshman year,” said Schoeck, who was named Class 1 swimmer of the year after the meet. “I'm so incredibly proud of the team and how everyone worked together this whole season to make it happen. It's awesome that it's the school's first. Hopefully, we can get many more in the years to come.”

The Class 1 title was the second this school year for Schonhoff, who guided the Parkway Central boys to their first state crown in 44 years in November.

“I wish I could say I stumbled upon some new coaching method that produces state championship teams, but the reality is it's not about me at all,” he said. “I work with fantastic athletes at both schools and a lot of them were fantastic athletes before they got to high school. I was just the one who was able to write the lineup for state.”

Not so fast on the modesty, coach, said senior backstroker Lucy Christian, who co-captained the Wildcats with Schloss and fellow senior Margaret McDaniel.

“He's so good at motivating us,” Christian said. “I think he's the main reason that we got to get here and perform like we did. And, yeah, the freshmen are obviously incredible. I also never expected it to happen until the freshmen came.”

The team race was tight through Event 9 with Parkway West (186 points) holding a slim lead over both Cape Girardeau Central (184) and Westminster (177).

But it was the next two events where the Wildcats made their winning move. Westminster had a combined five swimmers in the championship final (three) and consolation final (two) of the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, while Parkway West had just one in a consolation final and Cape Central had no one in either event.

The 48 points the Wildcats amassed in those two events gave them enough cushion to ensure victory heading into the final event, the 400 free relay, as long as they did not get disqualified, which they did not.

“We always knew there were a couple events that we were going to slide back in the standings a little bit,” Schonhoff said. “High school swimming is a lot about sprinting and we didn't have any girls swimming today in the 50 or 100 freestyle, but our girls just have really strong fly, back and breast. So we knew once we hit those events we were really going to work our way back in the standings.”

Schoeck was the area's only two-time Class 1 individual champion and she started that off by winning the 200-yard individual medley title with a time of 2 minutes, 2.72 seconds. That was more than two seconds off her all-time area-best time of 2:00.08 earlier this season, mainly due to a slower-than-normal breaststroke.

“It wasn't the time that I was really hoping on going, but I'm still really proud of myself,” Schoeck said. “The breaststroke is pretty much my slowest stroke in the individual, so that would make sense. I was trying to work on it so maybe it didn't come out like I had planned, but it was still fine.”

Ladue junior Mary Bezzant won the 200 IM title a year ago. She was nearly four seconds faster this year, but still lost to Schoeck by 3.6 seconds. Bezzant marveled at Schoeck's instant impact this season.

“I think she's amazing,” Bezzant said. “I know that I need somebody ahead of me that's going to push me, so I really, really like racing her. It was more of a chase than a race, but that's OK because I know it's going to push me to be faster. I actually thanked her for my time because I wouldn't have gone as fast as I did without her.”

Schoeck later won the 100 backstroke title in 55.06, more than three-and-a-half seconds faster than her nearest competitor.

“I added a little bit (of time), but it still felt like a really good race,” she said. “I felt strong in my underwaters and everything. It just felt awesome to get first again.”

Renaud was seeded a close third in the 100 butterfly after Friday's preliminaries, but she won a tight battle with Parkway West junior Norah Rutkowski by just a tenth of a second with a time of 56.82.

“I was really proud that I went a best time in it,” Renaud said. “I knew I wanted to go in and win it, but I knew it was hard trying to beat a past state champion (2021) in Norah Rutkowski and (third-place) sophomore Grace Kraeger (of Villa Duchesne) because they've both done so good this season, so I was really excited I was able to beat them.”

The area's other individual winner was Bezzant in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.96). She was a surprise Lane 2 winner in the 200 IM last season, but this year's title in the breast was definitely not a shocker. Bezzant came in with best seed time in the event, posted the best time in Friday's prelims and finished the job Saturday.

“I have never gone 1:03. I am just so stoked. I actually don't know how I did that. That's crazy,” Bezzant said. “My 200 IM was good. In the IM, my breaststroke split was a 35. I've never gone that fast in the breaststroke in the 200 IM, so it felt super good and it definitely gave me confidence (for the breaststroke final).”

Besides Schoeck, the only other double individual winner Saturday was Savannah senior Makenzie Kurre, who was a repeat champion in both the 100 and 200 frees. Tolton senior Lindsey Hervey also won a second successive title in the 500 free. Carl Junction junior Chloe Miller was victorious in the 50 free. And Cape Central junior Tommy-Anne Marriott captured the one-meter diving title Saturday morning.

Villa Duchesne claimed the area's only relay title when the team of senior Madelyn Schoedel, freshman Charlotte Brown, Kraeger and senior Katherine Roderick won the 200 medley relay with a new Class 1 record time of 1:48.62. Cape Central won the other two relays, the 200 and 400 frees.

Parkway West captured the Class 1 team title last season. The Longhorns were unable to repeat that feat this year, but they did use an exciting second-place finish in the 400 free relay to finish with 225 points and secure a one-point margin over third-place Cape Central (224).

“It was a great finish. We were expecting them to come out and do a best relay, and they did, by several seconds,” Parkway West coach Coleen Sumner said. “The girls did well. A lot of best times. They worked hard and represented their school very well.”

Villa Duchesne won the other team trophy with a fourth-place finish and it was the Saints' first team hardware in program history.

“The girls were so excited throughout the season and, just coming into this, they all had so much love for each other,” Villa coach Anna Luckenbach said. “They just wanted to have fun and do their best and I'm so proud of them. I couldn't have asked for anything better.”

Missouri Class 1 girls swimming state meet, finals