WINNETKA — Edwardsville senior Josie Bushell and Wesclin sophomore Chloe Brede advanced to the consolation finals in one event each Friday out of the preliminaries in the Illinois Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships at New Trier High.
Wesclin's Brede had the eighth-fastest qualifying time in the 200 individual medley of 2 minutes, 5.52 seconds. She missed the top-six qualifying position needed to make the championship finals by 32 hundredths of a second.
The top six qualifiers in each event advanced to Saturday's championship heat, with the next six advancing to the consolation race. The meet's swimming finals are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
Edwardsville's Bushell was part of two school-record efforts, including her time of 51.32 seconds in the 100 freestyle that advanced her to the consolation race as the 10th-fastest qualifying mark.
Bushell also teamed with Phoebe Gremaud, Autumn Grinter and Allison Naylor for a time of 3:34.51 in the 400 freestyle relay that broke the previous school record of 3:35.05, which was established in 2013. Edwardsville's 400 free relay qualified 17th and did not advance.
Brede and Bushell also fell short of qualifying in two other individual events. Brede was 18th in the 100 butterfly in 57.07 and Bushell was 13th in the 50 freestyle in 23.90.
Columbia's Madison Rey was 18th in the 500 freestyle in 5:05.30. Last week, Rey signed to swim for NCAA Division I program Northern Arizona.