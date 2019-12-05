Grabbed the gold medal in the 100-yard backstroke at the state Class 2 meet with an area-best time of 55.83 seconds. Pearl also finished second in the 200 individual medley to help Pioneers to an eighth-place team finish. She was the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool champ in both events.
