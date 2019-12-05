Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
Ellie Wehrmann, Incarnate Word

Ellie Wehrmann, Incarnate Word swimming

Kansas University signee repeated as Class 1 state champion in the 100-yard freestyle and was runner-up in the 200 free. Versatile standout ranked among area leaders with top-eight times in six different events last season, including the second-fastest area times in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races and third-fastest in the 100 backstroke.