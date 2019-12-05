Kansas University signee repeated as Class 1 state champion in the 100-yard freestyle and was runner-up in the 200 free. Versatile standout ranked among area leaders with top-eight times in six different events last season, including the second-fastest area times in both the 100 and 200 freestyle races and third-fastest in the 100 backstroke.
Most popular
-
Boys basketball spotlight: Life has challenges for 7-footers Bradford, Kalkbrenner
-
Notebook: Vashon's schedule will test it at every turn; Kirkwood under new management
-
Notebook: East St. Louis offense puts up historic numbers; Odom firing leaves recruits in flux
-
Shaun Riley II • O’Fallon basketball
-
Francis Howell Central edges Lutheran North in OT, will meet host in tournament final