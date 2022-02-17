Eureka standout Schoessel helps keep things light in the pool

Haiden Schoessel is as competitive as they come in the swimming pool, but she also just might be the captain of the fun committee.

Say hello to a state champion who's also the coordinator of in-pool dance parties and ring toss competitions.

“One of my favorite things about high school swimming is that it is very different from club and you have a little more freedom to just enjoy yourself,” said Schoessel, a Eureka High sophomore standout. “Obviously, we still care about times and results and all that, but we can have a little more fun.”

Schoessel and her Wildcats teammates will take part in the Class 2 state championships, which are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at St. Peters Rec-Plex. She was a wide-eyed newcomer at last year's state meet, which was a one-day affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last year was probably the most exciting day of my whole swimming career,” Schoessel said. “It also kind of feels the same as last year where I'm going to something a little bit different just because last year was all a one-day thing with timed finals, so the pressure was put on us to perform because you only had one swim. This year, we'll have two swims and there's gonna be spectators. The environment, I know, is gonna be very different, but I'm hoping all that matters is we all give it our best and have fun.”

Surely, Schoessel and her teammates have trained super hard in practice in preparation for the state meet. But just as sure, there have likely been some lighter moments as well.

“We always have the music super loud at practice. It helps us all loosen up and have fun. Obviously, we're gonna work hard, but we try not to take everything super, super seriously,” Schoessel said. “We love our dance parties. We also have lots of fun games we play. We always try to have fun. It's our way of kind of rewarding ourselves if we've been working very hard with just a fun activity that's still in the water.”

First-year Eureka coach Anna Jovanovic is completely on board with letting Schoessel and her teammates enjoy being teenagers.

“She really leads our team when they need to be serious focusing on swimming, but she also loves to keep it light and fun,” Jovanovic said. “That's what high school swimming is all about. Put the competitiveness in the backseat for a little bit and have fun with teammates and listen to music and dance. I think that definitely helps keep the pressure off, keeps her having fun and keeps her motivated, so it's just not 100 percent focused on swimming.”

In the competition pool, Schoessel is about as good as they come with one state championship and one very close runner-up finish already under her belt after just one season.

She won the Class 2 50-yard freestyle title last season with a time of 23.48 seconds. She smoked that time just two weeks ago when she went 22.81 at the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships. That time would have been good enough for an overall record if it came at a state meet.

“I'm excited for it but a little nervous for it just because of winning last year and because I want to try to win that event again,” Schoessel said. “And I really want to get that time I had at conference. Just the chance to get a state record is really exciting.”

Schoessel nearly had a second championship as a freshman when she swam a 51.47 in the 100 free, but Nerinx Hall's Emily Traube clocked in at 51.42 to just edge Schoessel for the title.

“That race is gonna be really, really competitive. The 100 free always is,” Schoessel said. “That race last year was really fun to swim. I was really proud of Emily Traube. She had an amazing time. Last year, I wouldn't say I was disappointed, but of course you always want to try to do your best. If I do my best and go the times I've gone over the course of the season, hopefully the results will be there.”

Jovanovic feels her standout is ready to have another good state meet this weekend.

“I think she's looking pretty good,” Jovanovic said. “I'm confident in the way that she's been training in practice the past few months that she should have a very good meet. She puts in the work and focuses where she needs to focus and gets herself ready to race.”

Eureka finished second to conference rival Kirkwood in the Class 2 team standings last year, but the Wildcats roster looks somewhat different this season.

“We lost a few big names on our team that are either swimming in college or took the year off of swimming to focus on other stuff,” Jovanovic said. “So, it's definitely gonna be a challenge, but we put up a good showing at conference. They have been working hard and they've lived in the water, so we're hoping we just can put up some good times and let the places figure out themselves.”

Leading the way will be Schoessel, who will undoubtedly be back among the state championship contenders in her events, but will also have a smile on her face all weekend long.

“Ultimately, when I look back on the four years that I'll swim high school, what will be my favorite parts will not necessarily be how fast I go or how many medals I won,” she said. “It'll be the memories I make with my teammates and my friends and my coaches. That'll be truly the long-lasting parts of my high school career.”