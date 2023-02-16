ST. PETERS — It was a record-setting kind of afternoon Thursday for Haiden Schoessel.

The Eureka High junior standout set new Class 2 state meet marks in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle preliminaries of the Missouri Girls Swimming and Diving Championship at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

“It always feels to good to break any record, so it feels really special and I'm very grateful for it,” Schoessel said. “Grateful for my teammates who I could hear were cheering super loud for me and for my coaches for helping with a nice plan before I do all my races and for giving me a nice pep talk before each of them.”

Schoessel and all of other swimmers who advanced to the finals will take to the Rec-Plex pool once again at 10 a.m. Friday with individual medals and team points on the line.

The one other swimmer who qualified first in two events was Parkway South senior Kylee Sullivan, who won the prelims in both the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly. Sullivan is the defending Class 2 champion in both events.

“She was really controlled,” Patriots coach Blakeleigh Mathes said. “We've been kind of working on her speed and her underwaters and I was very very pleased with that and I know that she's going to absolutely kill it (Friday).”

Reigning Class 2 team champ Parkway South and MICDS each qualified seven swimmers into Friday's top-eight finals. Three other schools — Cor Jesu, Kirkwood and St. Joseph's — each advanced five swimmers to the finals.

“We're excited, but winning last year is obviously like an added level of pressure this year,” said Sullivan, a Mizzou recruit. “I think we were all extra nervous coming in, but (Friday) we'll be good and we're going to use those nerves, I think. We're confident with where we're at.”

Schoessel's record-setting time in the 50 free was 23.13 seconds, which eclipsed the old Class 2 mark of 23.33 by Francis Howell's Reagan Cathcart in 2020.

“I was very proud of how I swam,” Schoessel said. “You can't ask for much more than a couple milliseconds off your best time.”

In the 100 free, Schoessel posted a time of 50.35, which edged past the 50.58 posted by Kickapoo's Ashlyn Moore when she won the event last season.

“That race is a little less touch-and-go than the 50, but it's up there,” Schoessel said. “The 100 is something that I feel like both my coaches in club and high school have really been focusing on a bit more, so to be able to see the results start coming in, when for a while I felt like I was very stagnant in that event, is always great.”

Sullivan took the top spot in the 200 IM prelim Thursday with a time of 2:04.05, which is almost two seconds off her winning time in last year's finals.

“I'd say overall I'm happy with it,” she said. “I'm sitting where I need to be. I got the job done in prelims. But I'm excited to see how much faster I can go (Friday).”

Sullivan posted a time of 55.23 in the 100 fly prelim after she went 54.75 to win it all last season.

“That race felt really strong,” she said. “I wish my second 50 was a little faster, but that gives me something to work on for tomorrow.”

Another record-breaker Thursday was Timberland junior Izzy Ackley, who set a new Class 2 benchmark in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.68, topping the 55.76 by MICDS' Sophie Henriksen in last season's final.

“I'm honestly astonished,” Ackley said. “One of my goals since last year at the beginning of my sophomore season was to just get on that board and break that Class 2 record. Going into that race, I was fired up and I told myself I was going to do it.”

Ackley set the new backstroke standard in Class 2 but is still short of the school and overall state meet record of 54.09 by fellow Timberland standout Taylor Wohrley in 2009.

“I'm so happy with how that race went, but I'm hoping maybe (Friday) to be even better,” Ackley said. “If I could beat 54.09 this year, it would be amazing. I still also have next year, but if I could break it this year and then break my record next year, I think that would also be great.”

The other area swimmer to finish atop her prelim event Thursday was Cor Jesu senior Caroline Foltz in the 100 breaststroke. The Indiana recruit is the defending Class 2 champ in the event but feels she has even more left to give in Friday's final.

“I went out too slow,” Foltz said. “I'm a great back-halfer. In club swimming, I'm better at the 200 (breaststroke), so the 100's always kind of struggle with me to get up and go.”

Even so, Foltz's prelim time was 1:02.86, which is slightly faster than her winning 1:03.42 in last year's final.

“I'm happy with my time,” she said. “It was 1:02. I would like to get the state record (1:02.19) tomorrow, but whatever happens, happens.”

Area teams claimed all three of the top relay spots as well in the prelims. Parkway South is the top seed in the 200 medley relay, MICDS had the fastest prelim time in the 200 free relay and St. Joe's nipped Metro Women's Athletic Association rival Cor Jesu in a photo finish by just seven-hundredths of a second to claim the 400 free relay top spot.

The efforts of the Patriots, Rams, Chargers, Pioneers and Angels, along with a plethora of others from the area, gave way to St. Louis squads claiming 44 of the 64 spots in the eight individual finals Friday. Area teams also laid claim to 19 of the 24 spots in the three relay finals.

“It's a really nice thing to have because we do compete against the top teams in the state, even in dual meets, conference and even invitationals,” Mathes said. “It speaks to the testament of swimming in St. Louis and the coaches that we have. And it's also really fun because a lot of the girls are all friends, so it speaks to the tight-knit community.”

Despite all her success on Thursday, Friday is a day Schoessel will be most looking forward to.

Even though she set two new Class 2 records Thursday, she hopes to become a two-time state champ in the same season for the first time and also has the matter of trying to set new overall records in each event.

“I have a lot of goals for myself and (Friday) one of my goals is to go for those, but it's also just to have fun and enjoy it,” Schoessel said. “I'm an upperclassman now. After this year, I've only got one more. So, I want to have fun with my teammates and in relays and not get so stressed out about how I'm doing individually.”

Missouri Class 2 girls swimming state meet, prelims