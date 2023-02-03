ST. PETERS — Maddie Lady found success Thursday in a somewhat unique pairing of swimming events.

The Fort Zumwalt South sophomore captured titles in the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly finals at the GAC North-Central Division girls swimming and diving championships at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.

The two races — typically known at most meets as events 4 and 6, respectively — are technically back-to-back since event 5 is one-meter diving and is usually done at a different time.

But there is always some sort of break between the two events. Throw in the fact the GAC South was also running its championships Thursday and Lady had more time than usual between the pair.

“It's extremely exhausting, but as long as you have the right mental approach, it's a lot easier,” Lady said. “It's all mentality, although you also need to stay hydrated. Lots of water. It helps replenish everything. I feel like I'm a lot more energized after.”

Lady's two individual wins and her part in Fort Zumwalt South's 200 medley relay win were enough to help lead the Bulldogs to their second straight GAC North-Central title as they scored 424 points to outlast Washington (369), Holt (332) and Fort Zumwalt East (299).

“We had several opportunities where we had three girls in the top eight and that's huge when we have that strong of a team,” Fort Zumwalt South coach Kelly Reardon said.

Despite finishing as the runner-up in the team race, Washington coach Tracy Moreland found herself handing out GAC North-Central medals more often than anyone else Thursday as the Blue Jays won three individual and two relay events.

“I'm very proud of the girls,” Moreland said. “They worked really hard to get here and all that hard work paid off.”

Lady's two wins at the conference meet were both of the close variety, as she won the 50 free by just .36 seconds over Holt senior Riley VanValin and the 100 fly by about a second-and-a-half over Fort Zumwalt East senior Parker Sanborn.

“She is a very determined … lady,” Reardon said. “She had it in her head to win first place and that's what she did. Look at her. She's decorated in hardware. We're very proud of her.”

Washington junior Ava Kauffeld was also a double-winner Thursday as she took home the gold in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.

The Blue Jays, who also claimed both the 200 and 400 free relay titles, had one more individual winner in junior Zoey Ziegler in the 100 backstroke.

“Ava is a very talented athlete that works really hard for everything she accomplishes. I'm very thankful I'll have her again as a senior next year,” Moreland said. “And Zoey had another amazing swim. She took two seconds off her best time. It takes Zoey a little bit to kind of get warmed up, so the end of the season is really where she shines.”

VanValin did prevail in the 100 free final, while North Point sophomore Cate Fromm won the diving championship.

And Fort Zumwalt East freshman Maya West continued her strong rookie season with wins in both the 200 and 500 free finals.

West's win in the 500 free was one of the day's most exciting races as she was neck-and-neck with Fort Zumwalt South sophomore Isabelle Reardon throughout the entire race before winning it by just three-fourths of a second.

West and Reardon were never more than a second apart at any of the race's ten 50-yard turns, something not usually seen in that distance event.

That race was exciting and so was the final outcome for the Bulldogs, whose state qualifiers will join the other GAC North-Central qualifiers at the Class 1 state meet, which is Feb. 17-18 at the Rec-Plex.

“I'm very excited,” Kelly Reardon said. “We have a very strong senior class and a great group of girls. The whole team. Everybody. It's awesome.”