Girls swimming and diving season preview spotlight: Ladue's Bezzant looks to build off surprising state title

The incredulous look on Mary Bezzant's face said it all.

The Ladue swimmer had just finished racing in the 200-yard individual medley final at last season's Class 1 girls swimming and diving state championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex when her older sister Harriet gave her the good news.

“My sister was actually timing my lane, so I looked at her and I thought these girls that finished milliseconds behind me had beat me and I thought I got second or third,” said Mary, now a Rams junior. “But my sister told me I won. I looked up at the board and that's when my face just like dropped in insane shock.”

The reason Bezzant had a look of disbelief was because she had entered the final with just the fifth-fastest time in the previous day's preliminary heat, a full 2.8 seconds behind leader Audrey Lambert of Pembroke Hill.

“On day 1, it was prelims and I was still working hard and wanting to go out fast, but I think I was kind of psyched out because I was swimming next to Audrey Lambert, who was the first seed, and I didn't know if I could ever beat her,” Bezzant said. “Going into finals, I was disappointed I was seeded fifth, but I think I just changed my mentality between the two days and I was a little bit more confident instead of having a negative mentality about it.”

Part of changing the negative mentality going into the final also was chasing the strong case of nerves Bezzant used to feel before every race.

“I actually just wrote a personal essay on it for AP Lang (class) about how I get really anxious before races and how that race was something that really helped me overcome it,” she said. “I couldn't believe it. I didn't think I'd ever win an event at state. Even now, I'm like, 'I did that? That's crazy.' ”

Bezzant's 200 IM title came with her swimming in lane 2, a lane that doesn't often produce the state champion.

“Lane 2 turned out to be an advantage,” Ladue coach Rob Peglar said. “The other girls probably didn't see her a lot in an outside lane and here she comes roaring back in the breaststroke. As a coach, you don't see swims that often with that kind of determination at the end.”

Bezzant won the 200 IM consolation final at the 2021 state meet as a freshman with a time of 2 minutes, 16.25 seconds. Her time in last year's prelims was 2:12.06, but she knocked one-tenth shy of two seconds off that time in just one day with a 2:10.07 in the final to narrowly edge Lambert (2:10.41) and Cape Central's Emilie Dickson (2:10.53).

“Obviously, you want to win, but I was so happy with how I swam at that meet,” Bezzant said. “I was honestly baffled that I did that because I also dropped time from prelims in the 100 breaststroke.”

Bezzant was well behind Lambert after the first 100 yards of the IM, which is the backstroke and butterfly, but she more than made up for it with super strong showings in the breaststroke and freestyle over the final 100 yards.

“I knew as a coach, she would be behind at 100 yards, but she pulled out that last 100 in the breaststroke and freestyle,” Peglar said. “I was standing deckside pretty close to Lane 2 and just to see her determination in the last 100 yards, that was something else.”

Lane 2 turned out to be in Bezzant's favor again later in the state meet when she rebounded to finish third in the 100 breaststroke final.

“It's kind of become my lucky lane.” she said. “I like to be in lane 2 now because I feel like I have a connection with it.”

Bezzant plans to swim those same two events again this season, but feels she has her work cut out for her.

“I know there's a lot of very fast freshmen this year, so I'll have to bring out my best,” she said. “I'm trying not to think about state too much because I know some people are gonna be fast and I'm gonna have to work really hard, which I'm willing to do.”

Bezzant's strong work ethic comes from a family rooted in swimming.

Harriet, who graduated in 2020, was a member of Ladue's Class 1 state championship team in 2019, and older brother Dixon, who graduated in 2018, also swam and played water polo for the Rams.

“My brother lives in Utah, but he always watches my meets online, and my sister is always constantly keeping up with my times,” Mary said. “It's amazing that I have this wonderful support system. I'm extremely grateful for it because I know that other swimmers' families sometimes don't support them quite as much. It definitely pushes me to be better.”

That drive to be better is something Peglar sees constantly from his standout swimmer.

“She's a joy to coach and learns just really quickly. She has some very high goals in mind and rightly so. It's gonna be a great year to see what she can do,” he said. “She's right on course. She's got school records already, but she wants to get the IM school record, which will be difficult to do, but it is within reach and she's very determined to do it. She's a swimmer that sets her own goals and executes toward that.”

Bezzant joins her coach in looking forward to seeing what she can accomplish this year.

“I'm so excited for what the season is gonna bring,” she said. “I love swimming. It's genuinely one of my favorite things. It brings me so much happiness. So being able to race multiple times a week and be out there with my team is so fun. I've been looking forward to it since the day it ended last year.”

Girls swimmers to watch Caroline Foltz, senior, Cor Jesu In her first state appearance after a move from Salem, Ill., Foltz made an instant impact for the Class 2 runner-up Chargers last year with a state title in the 100-yard breaststroke and a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley. The All-Metro second-team selection also won a gold medal as part of Cor Jesu's title-winning 400 freestyle relay team and picked up a silver for her work on the 200 medley relay. Foltz has signed with the Indiana University. Campbell Murawski, senior, Parkway West Murawski had an outstanding state meet last season in helping lead the Longhorns to the Class 1 team championship and claimed All-Metro first-team honors. She earned matching second-place finishes in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle events and she also grabbed a pair of gold medals as part of the Longhorns’ title-winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams. Murawski has given a verbal commitment to swim at East Carolina. Haiden Schoessel, junior, Eureka Schoessel claimed her second consecutive 50-yard freestyle state title in as many tries at the Class 2 meet last winter. Her conference meet time of 22.81 seconds in the 50 was the area's best last season and would have broken all state meet records. Schoessel, an All-Metro first-team swimmer, also compiled a runner-up finish in the 100 free and recorded the area’s best time in that event as well at the Kirkwood Invitational. Kylee Sullivan, senior, Parkway South Sullivan had a memorable Class 2 state meet last season, as she picked up four gold medals and helped lead the Patriots to their first girls swimming and diving team championship. The All-Metro first-team selection won individual golds in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 butterfly events and was also part of South's state champion 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams. Sullivan has signed with the University of Missouri. Sophie Wallace, junior, Kirkwood Wallace captured four medals at the Class 2 state meet last winter in racking up All-Metro second-team honors. She had a runner-up finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a third-place showing in the 100 freestyle. She was also part of the Pioneers' 400 freestyle relay team that finished second and 200 freestyle relay team that was third.