Girls swimming and diving state meet athletes to watch
FZW's Courtney Harris

Fort Zumwalt West's Courtney Harris and future University of Houston swimmer swims during practice on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Rec Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Margo O’Meara, junior, Westminster

A virtual lock to claim her third successive Class 1 diving championship. The Duke University-bound standout is on track to break the state record. She compiled an unheard of 606.55 points in winning the COMO Invitational meet in early January. The overall state finals record of 523.5 points was set by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall in 1991. O’Meara came close last season with a 520.25 in winning the crown by a whopping 123 points.

Courtney Harris, senior, Fort Zumwalt West

Has the top time in the area in the 50 free and best time among area Missouri swimmers in the 100 free, where she is the defending Class 2 champion. She a serious shot at double gold after placing second in the 50 free at state last season. Harris will continue her career at the University of Houston.

Ellie Wehrmann, senior, Incarnate Word

The Kansas University signee is one of the most versatile swimmers in the state and fashioned top seven area times in six individual events. She has the best statewide qualifying times in the 200 free and 200 individual medley in Class 1.

Emily O’Connell, senior, Visitation 

Sports the area's top time in the 100 butterfly, a clocking of 55.70 seconds which is a full second better than her nearest competitor. She has the second-best state-wide time in the 50 free. O’Connell is headed to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Ainsley Dillon, sophomore, Liberty North 

Won 50 free in Class 2 last season and is well-positioned to defend her title. She downed Harris in the final before Harris edged Dillon in the 100 free. The two could be headed for another pair of showdowns. Dillon leads a solid Kansas City area contingent.

