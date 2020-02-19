Girls swimming and diving state meet athletes to watch

Margo O’Meara, junior, Westminster
A virtual lock to claim her third successive Class 1 diving championship. The Duke University-bound standout is on track to break the state record. She compiled an unheard of 606.55 points in winning the COMO Invitational meet in early January. The overall state finals record of 523.5 points was set by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall in 1991. O’Meara came close last season with a 520.25 in winning the crown by a whopping 123 points.
Courtney Harris, senior, Fort Zumwalt West
Has the top time in the area in the 50 free and best time among area Missouri swimmers in the 100 free, where she is the defending Class 2 champion. She a serious shot at double gold after placing second in the 50 free at state last season. Harris will continue her career at the University of Houston.
Ellie Wehrmann, senior, Incarnate Word
The Kansas University signee is one of the most versatile swimmers in the state and fashioned top seven area times in six individual events. She has the best statewide qualifying times in the 200 free and 200 individual medley in Class 1.
Emily O’Connell, senior, Visitation
Sports the area's top time in the 100 butterfly, a clocking of 55.70 seconds which is a full second better than her nearest competitor. She has the second-best state-wide time in the 50 free. O’Connell is headed to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
Ainsley Dillon, sophomore, Liberty North
Won 50 free in Class 2 last season and is well-positioned to defend her title. She downed Harris in the final before Harris edged Dillon in the 100 free. The two could be headed for another pair of showdowns. Dillon leads a solid Kansas City area contingent.
Class 1 area state meet qualifiers
SCHEDULE
(Format: Eight to finals and eight to consolation race out of preliminaries)
At St. Peters Rec-Plex
Thursday: Swimming preliminaries, 12:30 p.m.; diving finals, 5 p.m.
Friday: Swimming finals, 11 a.m.
AREA QUALIFIERS
BORGIA
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
CLAYTON
Brooke Becker (diving)
Kellen Mottl (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Sophia Thompson (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Bridget Walsh (diving)
Relays: 200 medley
DUCHESNE
Jenna Hoerchler (diving)
FORT ZUMWALT EAST
Emma Gulovsen (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Evie Kolb (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ashley Turpin (100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT SOUTH
Ava Duran (diving)
INCARNATE WORD
Abigail Cavaness (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Brittany George (diving)
Jordan Hodges (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Anna Marie Tolentino (500 freestyle)
Ellie Wehrmann (200 freestyle, 200 individual medley)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
JOHN BURROUGHS
Erin Lamping (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Kaitlyn Rowbottom (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
LADUE
Emerson Barnett (diving)
Harriet Bezzant (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Mary Dieckhaus (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Samantha Fischer (diving)
Sophia Fredman (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Nicole Li (breaststroke)
Lena Liang (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Amy Pumm (50 freestyle)
Talia Warticovschi (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LIBERTY
Laura Bonds (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Aubrey McCain (100 breaststroke)
Margaret Merz (diving)
Caroline Myers (200 individual, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES
Kailah Christie (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Madalyn Gwaltney (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
MICDS
Anna Scott Baur (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Madigan Kinsey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Renee Stanec (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
NERINX HALL
Kendall Barnett (100 butterfly)
Meghan Bryan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Madison Colombo (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Bella Lamb (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Isabelle McGuire (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Brooke Punnewaert (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Alexandra Snyder (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY CENTRAL
Carissa Bersche (diving)
Isabelle Calabio (100 backstroke)
Lily Eckenrode (diving)
Grecia Escalante (100 freestyle)
Sakura Gavin (50 freestyle)
Abigail Levine (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Katherine Orso (diving)
Juliette Phillips (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Emma Vance (100 backstroke)
Emily Zhang (100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY NORTH
Paige Bolling (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Sarah Jelliss (200 individual medley)
Libby Vetter (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Taryn Will (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
PARKWAY WEST
Lauren Beard (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Reese Berry (100 breaststroke)
Maura Collins (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Megan Leahy (100 freestyle)
Claire Lynn (diving)
Campbell Murawski (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Mallory Stirrat (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Megan VanValkenburgh (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
ROSATI-KAIN
Atalaya Young (50 freestyle)
ST. CHARLES WEST
Lorelei Crowley (500 freestyle)
Tori Krahl (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
ST. DOMINIC
Kallie Nero (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sydney Pickett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
ST. JOSEPH'S
Samantha Camfield (diving)
Sarah Donohue (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Ellie Guenther (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Katie Kostecki (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Emily Murawski (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Avery Smith (500 freestyle)
Alyssa Yelton (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
SUMMIT
Macy Ryan (diving)
Kennady Schertzer (diving)
Abby Wampler (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
TOLTON
Lauren Hervey (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Lindsey Hervey (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 400 freestyle
URSULINE
Sydney Kirchoff (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
VILLA DUCHESNE
Carly Fesler (50 freestyle)
Anne Fox (diving)
Caroline Roderick (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Caroline Schneithorst (diving)
Madelyn Schoedel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
VISITATION
Amelia Dino (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Audrey Dino (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Emily O'Connell (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
WASHINGTON
Aubrie Moreland (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
WEBSTER GROVES
Sarah Brown (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Madeleine Collier (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Lilijana Gregov (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Parker Hagemann (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Chloe Hagemann (100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke)
Elisabeth Ragan (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Elizabeth Seitz (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Margaret Siener (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
WESTMINSTER
Samantha Lee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Camryn McMurry (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Margo O'Meara (diving, 50 freestyle)
Kyleigh Peer (diving)
Sara Schloss (diving)
Grace Skiljan (100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
Class 2 area state meet qualifiers
— SCHEDULE
(Format: Eight to finals and eight to consolation race out of preliminaries)
At St. Peters Rec-Plex
Friday: Swimming preliminaries, 5 p.m.
Saturday: Diving finals, 9 a.m.; swimming finals, 3 p.m.
— AREA QUALIFIERS
COR JESU
Caroline Cunningham (100 backstroke)
Ashley Mather (50 freestyle)
Anna Moehn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Erin Morie (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Maddie Palatt (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
EUREKA
Olivia Dolan (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sidney Durbin (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Lily Harrell (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Emma Harris (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ciara Hynes (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Marin Lashley (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
McKinley Munk (100 freestyle)
Mackenzie Swope (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Bailey Walka (diving)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT NORTH
Sydney Kelsey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Gwen Raziq (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Madeline Watters (diving)
Nadia Wuest (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
FORT ZUMWALT WEST
Courtney Harris (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Allison Heaney (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Emily Krause (diving)
Kasenna Mamroth (100 butterfly)
Emily Martin (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Margaret Nelson (100 backstroke)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
FRANCIS HOWELL
Sammi Allen (100 backstroke)
Reagan Cathcart (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Abby Ekstrom (100 butterfly)
Ava Jansen (100 breaststroke)
Natalie Nguyen (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL
Xime Avila (500 freestyle)
Mariah Javier (diving)
Abigail Wolf (diving)
FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH
Joanna Dohrman (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
HOLT
Relays: 400 freestyle
KIRKWOOD
Jessica Briers (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Alyssa Dennis (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Elizabeth Greene (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Paige Howell (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Sophie Howell (100 backstroke)
Kathryn Hastings (diving)
Julie Obertop (100 breaststroke)
Ella Pearl (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Aliya Swearngin (100 freestyle)
Emma Thurman (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Olivia Thurman (500 freestyle)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
LAFAYETTE
Zoe Bishop (100 breaststroke)
Paige Daws (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Sarah Higgins (100 backstroke)
Lindsey Lohr (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Dylan Moulton (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Madison Prager (100 breaststroke)
Grace Tyson (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Claire Vanbiljon (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
LINDBERGH
Bayley Helfrich (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Ali Shaver (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
MARQUETTE
Hailey Benting (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Abby Bomball (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Carsyn Cosman (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Katherine Edelen (diving)
Maya Esparza (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Jenny Flores (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Jenna Howard (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Haley Hume (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Lexi McClard (100 breaststroke)
Jorie Myers (diving)
Katie Quade (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sydney Tolbert (diving)
Anna Mae Williams (diving)
Amanda Yu (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
MEHLVILLE
Paige Boucher (100 backstroke)
Lucy Maxey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
OAKVILLE
Mason Meinershagen (diving)
PARKWAY SOUTH
Summer Hay (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Logan Knolhoff (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Claire Muckerman (200 freestyle)
Mia Muckerman (200 freestyle)
Lucy Price (500 freestyle)
Kylee Sullivan (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle
TIMBERLAND
Elise Gerstenecker (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Courtney Ledbetter (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Alison Schoene (100 freestyle)
Relays:200 medley, 200 freestyle,400 freestyle