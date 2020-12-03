Girls swimming & diving preview spotlight: Pearl leads Kirkwood on state title quest

KIRKWOOD — Ella Pearl always is prepared.
The Kirkwood High senior swimmer can come up with a joke at a moment's notice.
"Knock, knock jokes are her favorite," said her mother, Janet. " Any time, any place, she’ll break one out."
Morning, noon or night, Pearl has the uncanny ability to lighten a mood with one or two quick sentences.
"Usually, they are at a time where everybody is real serious," Kirkwood senior teammate Julie Obertop said. "It makes everyone relax and laugh."
A prankster out of the water, Pearl is all business once she hits the pool.
This season, the talented sprinter will be looking to claim her third successive state championship in the 100-yard backstroke, her signature event. Pearl also won the 200 individual medley crown and helped the Pioneers' 200 medley relay team to a first-place finish last year.
Thanks in part to Pearl's three gold medals, and a strong, deep lineup, Kirkwood came tantalizingly close to its first team crown but finished second to Marquette 242-237 at last year’s Class 2 championship meet.
With Pearl leading a balanced attack, that team championship could be well within reach.
"This season has been building up for the last four years," Pearl says. "I'm really excited for what's to come."
Pearl broke onto the scene as a freshman and has not slowed down since.
"Her work ethic, coupled with her ability to do anything and everything, makes her very hard to beat," Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. "She just attacks the water and goes after it."
Pearl placed fourth at state in the 100 backstroke as a freshman before reeling off successive titles the next two seasons. She finished second in the 200 IM as a sophomore. Her winning time of 55.87 seconds in the 100 backstroke at state last February was a personal best.
She deflects a lot of the credit for her success to her older sister Maddie, who is a junior swimmer at the University of Arkansas. Ella will be going to Arkansas to join her sister, choosing the Razorbacks over a host of schools including Kansas, Purdue and Missouri State.
Maddie’s specialty is the 100 back, so Ella could be battling with her sibling for a starting spot at this time next year at the NCAA Division I level.
"She's been the biggest influence in my life so far," Ella said. "I'm not saying either one is better than the other. We just love competing against one another."
The potential battle between sisters for water time in college could be tough on Janet and her husband, Rex.
"As parents we look at it and say it's a good side and a down side," Janet said. "We can just cheer for both girls and enjoy whatever happens."
Ella followed in Maddie's footsteps as a youngster accompanying her to club tournaments. At age 5, Ella branched out on her own and started competing in summer league races.
Despite the age difference, the two were teammates at Kirkwood during Ella's freshman year when Maddie was a senior.
"They had a friendly sisterly rivalry," Beasley said. "Ella probably owes a lot of what she is as a swimmer to Maddie."
Ella always has been a little better at the shorter distances. She holds Kirkwood school records in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.
"But they're both alike in the way they just compete so hard," Beasley said.
Ella sports a 3.8 grade-point-average. She loves to cook and bake, cinnamon rolls and cookies are her specialties.
But most of all, she loves to make people laugh.
"That's just what makes her happy," Obertop said. "Who doesn't like hearing something funny?"
Ella offered a quick sample.
"Why was the No. 4 afraid to ask out the No. 5," she said. "Because 4 is 2 square(d)."
Pearl and her teammates could be laughing all the way to the state team title in February. The Pioneers have finished in the top four at state nine times but have never claimed the top prize.
Pearl, Obertop and junior Alyssa Dennis, who also grabbed three gold medals at state last season, give the Pioneers a legitimate shot at the crown.
“There's no reason we can’t do it," Pearl said.
GIRLS SWIMMERS & DIVERS TO WATCH
Alyssa Dennis, junior, Kirkwood
Captured three gold medals to help the Pioneers to a second-place team finish in the Class 2 state meet. A transfer from Mobile, Alabama, Dennis won the 100-yard butterfly and 200 breaststroke. She also swam the second leg on Kirkwood's winning 200 medley relay team.
Marin Lashley, sophomore, Eureka
Finished second in 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.04 in Class 2 state meet. Helped the 200 medley relay team to a fifth-place state performance with a strong opening leg of 26.99 seconds. Played a key role in the Wildcats' third-place finish in the Class 2 team standings.
Anna Moehn, junior, Cor Jesu
Won Class 2 state championship in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 51.72 seconds, the area's second-best clocking last season. Finished second at state in the 500 freestyle. Posted area's eighth-best time in the 100 free. Guided Chargers to seventh-place finish in the team standings.
Margo O’Meara, senior, Westminster
Signed with Duke. Most talented female diver the area has produced, O’Meara won her third successive Class 1 state title with a state record of 636.50 points, smashing the previous mark of 523.50, which stood for 28 years. She is a heavy favorite to become the first diver in state history to win four state championships — five others have won three in succession. O’Meara also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Brooke Punnewaert, junior, Nerinx Hall
Won the 200-yard individual medley with a Class 1 state meet record clocking of 2:07.43. She edged out Incarnate Word standout Ellie Wehrmann, who posted a time of 2:07.45. Punnewaert also finished third in the 500 freestyle and swam the anchor leg on the Markers’ third-place 400 freestyle relay. Helped Nerinx Hall place fourth in the Class 1 team standings, just 13.5 points behind first-place Parkway West.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.