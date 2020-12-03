 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls swimming & diving preview spotlight: Pearl leads Kirkwood on state title quest
0 comments

Girls swimming & diving preview spotlight: Pearl leads Kirkwood on state title quest

Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

KIRKWOOD — Ella Pearl always is prepared.

The Kirkwood High senior swimmer can come up with a joke at a moment's notice.

"Knock, knock jokes are her favorite," said her mother, Janet. " Any time, any place, she’ll break one out."

Morning, noon or night, Pearl has the uncanny ability to lighten a mood with one or two quick sentences.

"Usually, they are at a time where everybody is real serious," Kirkwood senior teammate Julie Obertop said. "It makes everyone relax and laugh."

A prankster out of the water, Pearl is all business once she hits the pool.

This season, the talented sprinter will be looking to claim her third successive state championship in the 100-yard backstroke, her signature event. Pearl also won the 200 individual medley crown and helped the Pioneers' 200 medley relay team to a first-place finish last year.

Thanks in part to Pearl's three gold medals, and a strong, deep lineup, Kirkwood came tantalizingly close to its first team crown but finished second to Marquette 242-237 at last year’s Class 2 championship meet.

With Pearl leading a balanced attack, that team championship could be well within reach.

"This season has been building up for the last four years," Pearl says. "I'm really excited for what's to come."

Pearl broke onto the scene as a freshman and has not slowed down since.

"Her work ethic, coupled with her ability to do anything and everything, makes her very hard to beat," Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. "She just attacks the water and goes after it."

Kirkwood senior Ella Pearl

Kirkwood senior Ella Pearl won the 100-yard backstroke, 200 individual medley and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay in last season's Class 2 state meet. She has signed to swim for the University of Arkansas. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

Pearl placed fourth at state in the 100 backstroke as a freshman before reeling off successive titles the next two seasons. She finished second in the 200 IM as a sophomore. Her winning time of 55.87 seconds in the 100 backstroke at state last February was a personal best.

She deflects a lot of the credit for her success to her older sister Maddie, who is a junior swimmer at the University of Arkansas. Ella will be going to Arkansas to join her sister, choosing the Razorbacks over a host of schools including Kansas, Purdue and Missouri State.

Maddie’s specialty is the 100 back, so Ella could be battling with her sibling for a starting spot at this time next year at the NCAA Division I level.

"She's been the biggest influence in my life so far," Ella said. "I'm not saying either one is better than the other. We just love competing against one another."

The potential battle between sisters for water time in college could be tough on Janet and her husband, Rex.

"As parents we look at it and say it's a good side and a down side," Janet said. "We can just cheer for both girls and enjoy whatever happens."

Class 2 State Swimming

Kirkwood's Ella Pearl swims the 200-yard IM, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Ella followed in Maddie's footsteps as a youngster accompanying her to club tournaments. At age 5, Ella branched out on her own and started competing in summer league races.

Despite the age difference, the two were teammates at Kirkwood during Ella's freshman year when Maddie was a senior.

"They had a friendly sisterly rivalry," Beasley said. "Ella probably owes a lot of what she is as a swimmer to Maddie."

Ella always has been a little better at the shorter distances. She holds Kirkwood school records in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly.

"But they're both alike in the way they just compete so hard," Beasley said.

Ella sports a 3.8 grade-point-average. She loves to cook and bake, cinnamon rolls and cookies are her specialties.

But most of all, she loves to make people laugh.

"That's just what makes her happy," Obertop said. "Who doesn't like hearing something funny?"

Ella offered a quick sample.

"Why was the No. 4 afraid to ask out the No. 5," she said. "Because 4 is 2 square(d)."

Pearl and her teammates could be laughing all the way to the state team title in February. The Pioneers have finished in the top four at state nine times but have never claimed the top prize.

Pearl, Obertop and junior Alyssa Dennis, who also grabbed three gold medals at state last season, give the Pioneers a legitimate shot at the crown.

“There's no reason we can’t do it," Pearl said.

GIRLS SWIMMERS & DIVERS TO WATCH

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports