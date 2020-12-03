Girls swimming & diving preview spotlight: Pearl leads Kirkwood on state title quest

Pearl broke onto the scene as a freshman and has not slowed down since.

"Her work ethic, coupled with her ability to do anything and everything, makes her very hard to beat," Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. "She just attacks the water and goes after it."

Pearl placed fourth at state in the 100 backstroke as a freshman before reeling off successive titles the next two seasons. She finished second in the 200 IM as a sophomore. Her winning time of 55.87 seconds in the 100 backstroke at state last February was a personal best.

She deflects a lot of the credit for her success to her older sister Maddie, who is a junior swimmer at the University of Arkansas. Ella will be going to Arkansas to join her sister, choosing the Razorbacks over a host of schools including Kansas, Purdue and Missouri State.

Maddie’s specialty is the 100 back, so Ella could be battling with her sibling for a starting spot at this time next year at the NCAA Division I level.

"She's been the biggest influence in my life so far," Ella said. "I'm not saying either one is better than the other. We just love competing against one another."

The potential battle between sisters for water time in college could be tough on Janet and her husband, Rex.