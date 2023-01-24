Girls swimming spotlight: Eureka standout Schoessel hitting stride as conference, state meets loom

Eureka High junior standout Haiden Schoessel didn't have any preconceived notions going into Kirkwood Invitational girls swimming and diving meet Jan. 13-14.

“Going into the meet, our coach told us that this was going to be one of our best opportunities to make sure we were getting some really good times in for state-placing, so that was kind of the goal,” Schoessel said. “In general, that meet was the first really fast racing meet we had all season, so I was excited to do that and see what happened.”

What happened was Schoessel was the only swimmer to win more than one individual event as she helped the Wildcats to a second-place team finish in the ultra-competitive 14-team event at Kirkwood High's Walker Natatorium.

“The girls have been working really hard and we had a really strong showing,” Eureka coach Anna Jovanovic said. “I would say (assistant coach) Mark (Morrison) and I are extremely pleased with how they swam at Kirkwood. I think a lot of teams were not expecting us to swim as well as we did and finish in second place.”

While the Wildcats altogether perhaps opened a few eyes at Kirkwood, the success of Schoessel was no surprise.

She was a Class 2 state champion last season in the 50-yard freestyle and also claimed a runner-up finish in the 100 free. Those were the two events she won at the Kirkwood Invite, both with state-leading performances.

It's a good sign heading into the final few weeks of the season, culminating with the 48th annual state meet Feb. 16-18 at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Schoessel captured the 50 free with a time of 23.05 seconds, which is faster than her state final time of 23.38 last year and close to the 22.81 she posted as a sophomore at the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool Championships, the fastest time area history.

“Obviously, the goal every time is to keep getting faster. That's kind of the way our sport works,” she said. “So I'm super happy with that time. That's the closest I've come to that conference time since I swam it, so getting that close to going under 23 was super rewarding.”

The overall state meet record in the 50 free is 22.89 by Anna Miller of St. Joseph's in 2017.

Schoessel eclipsed that mark at last year's conference meet and would like to eventually put her name in that spot.

“That's something that's really special. I've watched some of my friends from other schools do it and, just seeing how happy it made them, getting that own moment of mine would be amazing,” Schoessel said. “It is the goal, but I'm not rushing anything. I'd love for that to happen this year and I'm going to go for it this year, but I do have one season left after this, so if I don't get it this year, that's just another thing to try to shoot for next year.”

The 22.81 at last year's conference meet also occurred at Walker Natatorium, so last weekend's 23.06 was right in line with that.

“She always swims pretty fast at the Kirkwood pool. I think they have a pretty fast pool,” Jovanovic said. “We just need to work on a few things from now until state.”

In the Kirkwood Invite 100 free final, Schoessel posted a time of 50.25 seconds to finish just more than one second ahead of Kirkwood's Sophie Wallace, who also finished second to Schoessel in the 50 free.

The 50.25 is more than a second faster than the 51.35 Schoessel swam in finishing second at state last year.

“I couldn't really tell you what's made the difference besides just putting in the work at practice and listening to my coaches' advice,” she said. “Mindset is a different thing. I'm getting better at giving myself the headspace to race and not overthinking it.”

The 100 free state meet record is a 14-year-old mark held by former Timberland standout Taylor Wohrley. That record time of 50.19 could definitely be in jeopardy after Schoessel's 50.25 at Kirkwood.

“She's gone faster than she went at state at a few meets so far this season, so that's exciting to see,” Jovanovic said. “I would love to see her break 50. There's a few things that we saw go on at Kirkwood that she's going to start focusing on and fixing for the next few weeks.”

The next major opportunity will come Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool meet at Marquette.

Schoessel's dominance in the pool hasn't gone unnoticed by coaches at the next level, as she's garnering major interest from a number of high-profile colleges.

She made an official visit to Duke last weekend and also has made official visit to Michigan. She has also been on an unofficial visit to Missouri and would like to set up more official visits in the coming weeks and months, including Arizona State.

“It's awesome to hear what schools are reaching out to her and what recruiting trips she gets to go on because not that many athletes get that kind of experience she's gonna be able to get,” Jovanovic said.

Schoessel said she is “having a lot of fun” so far with a recruiting process that can sometimes get nerve-wracking for some high school athletes.

“Going into it, I was definitely very nervous just because no one in my family has really done recruiting to this level before, but I've had a lot of help from my coaches and my teammates who have gone through it, too,” she said. “It's been super cool to just get to talk to these coaches from schools I've grown up idolizing. Growing up, I never thought I'd have the opportunity to swim in college. That was something that seemed so far from reality.”