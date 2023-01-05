Girls swimming spotlight: Timberland's Ackley adds butterfly to already strong portfolio

Izzy Ackley wanted to try something new.

The Timberland standout swimmer has had a pair of top-three Class 2 state meet finishes in the 100-yard backstroke the last two years, so that one was a no-brainer to do again in this season as a junior.

Ackley's other state event the past two seasons has been the 50 freestyle, where she had some mixed results with a medal-winning, eighth-place showing as a freshman and an 11th-place effort last winter.

“Anytime I have girls come swim from club, I always ask them what they want to swim at state. Her big thing was she wanted to do fly this year,” Timberland coach Abby Carlson said. “At the beginning of the year, we've kind of been all over the place and we settled about halfway through the year where she said she wanted to do the fly. We know she's got it in her to do really well in fly and to place really high at state for that, so that's what we're gonna be looking forward to.”

As it turns out, the 100 butterfly has become an enjoyable event for Ackley.

“I've normally been a backstroker and freestyler, so fly has kind of been that odd one out where I'm OK at it, but not excelling at it,” she said. “But I actually really enjoy swimming butterfly and I think it could be another new stroke for me. I'm always trying to make myself a more well-rounded swimmer and I think by making my fly better, I'm creating that for myself.”

Ackley may have thought she didn't excel at the fly before, but that is definitely no longer the case.

At the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational on Dec. 29 at St. Peters Rec-Plex, she won the event by nearly six seconds with a time of 57.90 seconds. Even more impressive, she broke the 14-year-old school record in the fly of 58.46 set by former Wolves standout Taylor Wohrley.

“Izzy has been wanting to break our school record for the 100 fly for quite some time, so today was a day we knew was gonna be a really big day for her. I'm very happy with her time this year, but I was not expecting that today,” Carlson said after the meet. “We looked at it today when she came in and I asked what she wanted to do today and she was like, 'I don't know, maybe 58 or 59.' So for her to pull out that 57 and to see the look on her face when she's done, it's always really fun.”

Timberland went on to cruise to the team title at the 15-team Fort Zumwalt West Invitational, but Ackley's 100 fly win and record performance will be one of the lasting moments of the meet.

“I was amazed. It was out there this year and I thought it could be something I could go for,” she said. “I definitely was super excited to that time on the board. I turned around and my friends hugged me. It was a great moment.”

Ackley also won the backstroke title at the Fort Zumwalt West Invitational and looks to be hitting her stride in the event at the season's midway point.

“I'm really trying to improve my technique,” she said. “I'm trying to take a step back, go through the basics and figure out how I can make a more solid foundation for myself in order to have that faster time.”

Ackley finished third in the back in Class 2 as a freshman with a time of 57.08 and then moved up one spot to finish second last season with a 56.95.

Her time of 56.02 last week suggests she'll have a good shot at another strong state finish in the event, hopefully moving up to the top spot following the graduation of last year's backstroke champion Sophie Henriksen of MICDS.

“That's definitely the hope for this year,” said Ackley, who swims club for the Parkway Swim Club. “I'm trying to balance my club and high school at the same time because luckily Missouri allows us to do both of those. So, I'm trying not to burn myself out.”

Ackley will have a chance to improve her time even more this weekend when the Wolves headline the 12-team Fort Zumwalt North Invitational at the Rec-Plex. The ultimate end goal in the event is to break the school backstroke record of 54.09, which also happens to be the state record after Wohrley won it all at the 2009 state meet.

“We're gunning for it. She still has some things that she needs to work on and we've been working on it at practice so she can get there,” Carlson said. “She's still got a lot of competition and you never know who's coming in as a freshman either, but I am confident as her coach that she's gonna go in and place first at state.”

Ackley is all-in on going for the state title in the back, but Wohrley's record is definitely a huge piece to that puzzle.

“That's kind of what I've been going for all year, whether I make it before state or even in my club season afterward, it's definitely my goal overall for this year,” Ackley said. “I've been on the phone with Taylor Wohrley before and, as much as I love her, I definitely want to get her name off the board and put mine up there. Not to be rude, but I think that'd be so cool.”

Timberland finished 13th in Class 2 last season and Ackley hopes her move to the fly and other improvements by the Wolves will result in an even better team showing at next month's state meet.

“We're definitely trying to get into the single digits or just below that. This year, our team is doing so well and being so compatible with each other I think it's reachable,” she said. “I love seeing our team win because I think we're such a good team at lifting each other up. Instead of being competitive against each other, it's more of a friendly competition where we support each other with everything we do. It's, I think, a very positive atmosphere, which some teams aren't, so I'm very grateful that my team is.”