Sydney Schoeck didn't need long to figure out how much she enjoyed high school swimming.

“I've always been really excited about high school swimming. I'm so excited I finally got to do it and with this great team,” the Westminster standout freshman said. “It's been so fun meeting and getting to know everyone. And being able to race more often. Usually with club (Rockwood Swim Club), we don't get to race this often, so it's fun having more meets and getting to swim things I don't usually swim.”

Schoeck had a strong start to her career as a Wildcat in the first month-plus of action, but it was her performance at her very first high school invitational that immediately solidified her place among the area's best swimmers.

At the COMO Invitational on Jan. 20-21 in Columbia, Schoeck delivered a pair of head-turning swims in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 backstroke.

Schoeck efforted an eye-popping 200 IM time of 2 minutes and .08 seconds, which was one tick shy of two seconds faster than the defending Class 2 champion in the event, Parkway South senior and Mizzou recruit Kylee Sullivan.

“I raced her before but I had never raced her during high school, so that was nice that I did beat her,” Schoeck said. “But I've always been friends with her and she's just super sweet.”

Schoeck's time of 2:00.08 is not only the fastest in the area this season, but is the fastest all-time on the STLhighschoolsports.com area girls swimming honor roll and would also break the overall state meet record in the 200 IM.

“(2:00.08) is just out of this world for the 200 IM, so obviously that sets herself up pretty darn well going into state,” Westminster coach Andrew Schonhoff said. “She's spot on in everything she swims. She hasn't lost an individual event yet this year. Sydney came in with times that are going to be elite high school times, but what makes her special is it's not enough for her. She just keeps working towards improving going forward.”

That winning streak continued later in the day Jan. 21 at the COMO finals when Schoeck posted a time of 54.07 to win the backstroke by 1.7 seconds over defending Class 2 runner-up Izzy Ackley of Timberland.

Again, that mark puts Schoeck atop the area heap for this season and for all-time by two-tenths of a second over 2009 state champ Taylor Wohrley of Timberland.

“It's really cool to have that,” Schoeck said of the two all-time area records. “I came in and did the goals that I had. Hopefully, I can hit those times again at state, too. That was my goal. I didn't really know how it would go since I am a freshman, so I didn't know how the high school season would play out. But with the stuff that has been going on, it has been really good.”

Schoeck went on to easily capture gold in both events at last week's Metro League Championships to help the Wildcats run away with the team title.

Team success is something she is hoping for at state for Westminster this season. The Wildcats compiled 75 points to finish in 12th place in Class 1 last year but are hoping to move up in both points and standings at this year's Class 1 state meet, which will be Friday and Saturday at St. Peters Rec-Plex. The Class 2 state meet is Thursday and Friday.

Westminster is hoping the addition of a talented crop of nine freshmen will help gain the higher point total at state.

“We had a very solid core that has established a great culture over the years they've been here and I'm really proud of the way the team has joined that culture that was already established here with these new freshmen,” Schonhoff said. “It's been fun to see these freshmen girls that have been swimming club for a long time come in and really invest in the high school experience and what that has to offer.”

Schoeck has been the cream of that crop, but Ella Wolf and Hannah Renaud are two other Wildcats rookies who are poised to make some noise. Renaud also won two individual titles (100 butterfly and 500 freestyle) at the Metro League meet.

“I've swam with Ella since I was 7 on Rockwood Swim Club and I used to swim with Hannah but she's on CSP (Clayton Shaw Park) now, but I've also known her since I was really young,” Schoeck said. “It's awesome because I've been friends with them and it's nice to all hit our goals together and continue our progression through the sport.”

Schoeck is hoping for a dream ending to her memorable first season this weekend, but her coach knows no matter what happens that success will most certainly be sustained over the course of the next four years thanks to an array of qualities in and out of the pool.

“She's got this combination of attributes that make her super special,” Schonhoff said. “She's obviously an elite athlete, but she's extremely humble. She's a fierce competitor, but she loves goofing off and laughing with her teammates at practice. She takes swimming seriously, but she's also got an easygoing personality. So, it's that combination that makes her not only a great athlete but also a great teammate.”