Girls swimming state spotlight: Cor Jesu's Moehn shows a drive to succeed

Anna Moehn never broke the rules set by her mother, Lisa Nielsen, during a daily 90-minute round trip from their residence in Godfrey, Illinois, to Cor Jesu Academy in south St. Louis.
Mom actually made the commute twice every day to shuttle Anna during her freshman and sophomore years at the all-girls school.
So it would be easy to believe Nielsen was overjoyed when Moehn, one of the top high school swimmers in Missouri, finally got her driver's license over the summer.
At first she was.
Then Nielsen quickly came to realize the precious mother-daughter bonding sessions during the 90-minute round trips were a thing of the past.
"It might be hard to believe, but l loved every minute of it," Nielsen said. "I miss it."
Those lengthy drives enabled Anna to open up and talk with her mother about every aspect of her life — including her swimming dreams and goals, which are on the threshold of becoming reality.
Moehn, a junior, is the defending Class 2 state champion in the 200-yard freestyle. She is a favorite to grab the title again, this time in Class 1, during Missouri's 46th Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The Class 2 championships are set for Friday. Diving competition is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., followed by timed swimming finals at 3:30 p.m.
The Class 1 meet is scheduled for Saturday with the same time schedule.
There is no preliminary round as in past years, one of many adjustments made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The top 24 swimmers and divers are seeded based on their best performances during the regular season.
No spectators will be allowed.
Moehn, pronounced like state of Maine, is poised to be a breakout star in Saturday's Class 1 event. She also will race in the 500 free as her second of two allowed individual races. Plus she will swim the anchor leg on the Chargers' 200 free relay team and the first leg of the 400 free relay.
"I'm sure I'll be a little nervous," Moehn said. "But nervous could be good."
Moehn, with her new driver's license, is enjoying the newfound independent freedom.
But like her mother, Moehn said she misses the quality time the two carved out on the long trips.
Nielsen instituted a set of rules for the journeys. Moehn had three choices — she could sleep, do homework or converse with Nieslen. No cell phone, no social media.
Moehn wiled away most of the time speaking with her mother. The two would talk about anything, although the confab often seemed to revert to swimming.
"Now (the drive) is a little lonely." Moehn admitted.
Moehn is making one of the longest daily trips of any student at the school, which is located on Gravois Road. Even though she lives in a different state, Moehn handpicked Cor Jesu because of its strong academic and athletic programs. She considered other schools that would have resulted in easier commutes.
"I liked (Cor Jesu) right from the start," explained Moehn, who said the distance was not a deterrent. "I knew it was the place for me."
Moehn first hit the water at 6 months old when she and Nielsen signed up for "Mommy and Me" swimming classes. At 18 months, Moehn began turning heads at the Clayton Shaw Park pool.
"People were pointing her out, watching what she did," Nielsen recalled. "She'd go under the water. She just loved it."
Moehn began competing for the TCAY Tidalwaves, a prominent local Illinois-based swim club, at age 5 and went on to set 24 individual records with that group before switching to the CSP Tideriders last summer. The switch to a Missouri-based club was necessitated because of Illinois pandemic restrictions.
As a freshman, Moehn was a member of the Chargers state winning 200 medley relay team. Moehn credited the older girls on that team, especially then-senior Maddie Mather, for helping her learn the idiosyncrasies of the sport on the high school level.
"Even back then, you could tell she had the ability to be really, really good," said Mather, who now is a sophomore swimmer at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. "She had the perfect swimming body and she was already awful fast."
Moehn is unbeaten in individual races this season, including titles in the 200 free and 100 butterfly at the MWAA meet. She posted state-qualifying times in every event except the breaststroke.
"She sets her goals and works hard to achieve (them)" Cor Jesu coach Qi Franz said. "Every time, she's trying to get better."
Moehn grew up watching her brother Patrick compete in meets around the area. Patrick went on to a successful career at St. Louis University High.
"It got me excited to get out there and try and do it myself," Moehn said.
Moehn sports a weighted 4.3 grade point average. She is a member of the National Honor Society and also serves on the Gateway Chapter of the National Charity League, a non-profit volunteer organization designed to encourage community service for mothers and daughters.
The 16-year-old is considered one of the top recruits in the Midwest. She has been contacted by numerous NCAA Division I schools across the country and more offers are sure to come her way.
For now, Moehn is focused on the state meet. In addition to defending her crown in the 200 free, she also would like to grab the 500 crown after finishing second last season. Plus, she hopes to help the relay teams to strong finishes as well.
"We've all been working all season for this and I think we're ready to go," Moehn said.
Class 2 girls swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
SCHEDULE
Format: Timed finals
Schedule: Diving, 9:30 a.m. Friday; swimming, 3:30 p.m. Friday
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Eureka
Olivia Dolan (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sidney Durbin (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Emma Harris (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Emma Kaemmerer (100 butterfly)
Marin Lashley (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Haiden Schoessel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Mackenzie Swope (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt North
Sydney Kelsey (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle
— Fort Zumwalt West
Allison Heaney (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Emily Krause (diving)
Kasenna Mamroth (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
— Francis Howell Central
Xime Avila (500 freestyle)
Abigail Wolf (diving)
— Holt
Gina Saso (diving)
— Kirkwood
Jessica Briers (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Nora Lee Brown (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Grace Denckhoff (100 butterfly)
Alyssa Dennis (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke)
Elizabeth Greene (500 freestyle)
Kathryn Hastings (diving)
Paige Howell (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Addie Ludbrook (100 butterfly)
Grace Marcus (500 freestyle)
Julie Obertop (100 breaststroke)
Ella Pearl (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Olivia Thurman (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Sophie Wallace (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lafayette
Megan Bilsland (100 backstroke)
Taylor Cloutman (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ellie Kipper (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Emma Knoesel (500 freestyle)
Dylan Moulton (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Morgan O'Connell (100 backstroke)
Grace Tyson (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lindbergh
Ali Shaver (100 freestyle)
— Marquette
Hailey Benting (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Carsyn Cosman (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Maya Esparza (50 freestyle)
Jenna Howard (100 breaststroke)
Haley Hume (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Jorie Myers (diving)
Katie Quade (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Brooke Shadduck (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Sydney Tolbert (diving)
Ava Wolf (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— MICDS
Anna Scott Baur (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Everdine Ferguson (100 butterfly)
Sophie Henriksen (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Nerinx Hall
Madison Colombo (100 backstroke)
Bella Lamb (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Brooke Punnewaert (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Grace Schaefer (200 freestyle, 50 freestyle)
Alexandra Snyder (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Emily Traube (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Oakville
Meg Heveroh (50 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Mason Meinershagen (diving)
— Parkway South
Hannah Fitch (100 breaststroke)
Alayna Henage (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Logan Knolhoff (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Mia Muckerman (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Lucy Price (500 freestyle)
Carly Shaffer (500 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Kylee Sullivan (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Timberland
Isabelle Ackley (50 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Courtney Ledbetter (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Alison Schoene (50 freestyle)
Emma Wisker (200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Carthage, Hickman, Jackson, Kickapoo, Lee's Summit, Lee's Summit North, Lee's Summit West, Liberty-KC, Liberty North, Nixa, North Kansas City, Ozark, Park Hill, Park Hill South, Raymore-Peculiar, Republic, Rock Bridge, Springfield Central, Staley
Class 1 girls swimming & diving state meet area qualifiers
SCHEDULE
Format: Timed finals
Schedule: Diving, 9:30 a.m. Saturday; swimming, 3:30 p.m. Saturday
AREA QUALIFIERS
— Borgia
Ava Mohart (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
— Clayton
Caitlin Kuhlmann (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Kellen Mottl (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Anna Stouffer (50 freestyle)
Jillian Thomason (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Sophia Thompson (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Cor Jesu
Allie Maloney (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Ashley Mather (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Anna Moehn (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Erin Morie (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle)
Maddie Palatt (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Ellie Weckherlin (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Duchesne
Jenna Hoerchler (diving)
— Fort Zumwalt East
Evie Kolb (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
— John Burroughs
Erin Lamping (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Anya Liu (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Kaitlyn Rowbottom (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Ladue
Mary Bezzant (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Phoebe Chen (100 breaststroke)
Emily Dieckhaus (100 breaststroke)
Samantha Fischer (diving)
Lily Hsieh (100 backstroke)
Nicole Li (100 breaststroke)
Catherine Thomas (diving)
Talia Warticovschi (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Liberty
Laura Bonds (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Leilani Green (100 butterfly, 100 freestyle)
Aubrey McCain (100 breaststroke)
Caroline Myers (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Brooke Suftko (100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Lutheran South
Ellie Arbeiter (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
— Lutheran St. Charles
Kailah Christie (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Relays: 200 medley
— Mehlville
Lucy Maxey (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
— Parkway Central
Carissa Bersche (diving)
Sarah Hirsch (diving)
Katherine Orso (diving)
Emily Zhang (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Parkway North
Sarah Jelliss (200 individual medley)
Taryn Will (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 400 freestyle
— Parkway West
Reese Berry (100 breaststroke)
Maura Collins (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke)
Molly Glisson (diving)
Maddi Lang (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Ashleigh Morelli (100 butterfly)
Campbell Murawski (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Norah Rutkowski (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Mallory Stirrat (200 individual medley, 100 butterfly)
Megan VanValkenburgh (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Rosati-Kain
Atalaya Young (50 freestyle)
— St. Dominic
Kallie Nero (200 freestyle, 100 butterfly)
Sydney Pickett (200 individual medley, 500 freestyle)
Relays: 200 freestyle
— St. Joseph's
Smantha Camfield (diving)
Sarah Donohue (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke)
Ellie Guenther (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Emily Murawski (100 butterfly)
Lean Renner (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Avery Smith (100 freestyle)
Alyssa Yelon (50 freestyle)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Summit
Abby Wampler (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
— Villa Duchesne
Anne Fox (diving)
Madelyn Schoedel (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Caroline Schneithorst (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Visitation
Audrey Dino (200 freestyle, 100 backstroke)
Amelia Dino (500 freestyle)
— Washington
Aubrie Moreland (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
— Webster Groves
Karson Bluette (500 freestyle)
Madeleine Collier (100 backstroke)
Lilijana Gregov (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Chloe Hagemann (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke)
Elizabeth Seitz (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle)
Margaret Siener (100 butterfly)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
— Westminster
Ellie Berkland (500 freestyle)
Eleanor Disper (500 freestyle)
Samantha Lee (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle)
Margo O'Meara (diving, 50 freestyle)
Sara Schloss (diving)
Relays: 200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle
OTHER TEAMS WITH QUALIFIERS
Belton, Camdenton, Carl Junction, Cape Central, Cape Notre Dame, Glendale, Grain Valley, Greenville, Hannibal, Kearney, Lamar, Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, Monett, Nevada, New Covenant, Notre Dame de Sion, Pembroke Hill, Platte County, Poplar Bluff, Savannah, Saxony Lutheran, Sedalia Sacred Heart, St. Pius X-KC, St. Teresa's, Tolton, Webb City, West Plains, Winnetonka
Missouri girls swimming & diving state meet records
Note: Missouri's state meet was conducted in a one-class format until 2018, thus many overall records are not reflected as Class 2 or Class 1 records.
— 200 medley relay
Overall: 1:43.99, Rock Bridge, 2017
Class 2: 1:45.96, Rock Bridge, 2018
Class 1: 1:49.77, Glendale, 2018
— 200 freestyle
Overall: 1:47.25, Taylor Wohrley, Timberland, 2009
Class 2: 1:50.37, Franceska Petrosino, Lafayette, 2018
Class 1: 1:51.01, Ellie Wehrmann, Incarnate Word, 2018
— 200 individual medley
Overall: 2:00.24, Tori Beeler, Park Hill South, 2016
Class 2: 2:03.43, Nicole Williams, Rock Bridge, 2018
Class 1: 2:07.43, Brooke Punnewaert, Nerinx Hall, 2020
— 50 freestyle
Overall: 22.89, Anna Miller, St. Joseph's, 2017
Class 2: 23.33, Reagan Cathcart, Francis Howell, 2020
Class 1: 23.19, Molly Moore, Summit Prep, 2018
— 1-meter diving
Overall: 636.50 points, Margo O'Meara, Westminster, 2020
Class 2: 481.50, Ella McMahon, Staley, 2019
Class 1: 636.50, Margo O'Meara, Westminster, 2020
— 100 butterfly
Overall: 53.73, Gabriela Vieira, Parkway West, 2016
Class 2: 54.36, Karisa Franz, Cor Jesu, 2018
Class 1: 54.99, Autumn Looney, St. Charles High, 2018
— 100 freestyle
Overall: 50.19, Taylor Wohrley, Timberland, 2009
Class 2: 50.82, Franceska Petrosino, Lafayette, 2018
Class 1: 51.69, Ellie Wehrmann, Incarnate Word, 2019
— 500 freestyle
Overall: 4:54.44, Paige Mitchell, Ladue, 2019
Class 2: 4:56.40, Grace Beahan, Hickman, 2019
Class 1: 4:54.44, Paige Mitchell, Ladue, 2019
— 200 freestyle relay
Overall: 1:36.32, Francis Howell, 2018
Class 2: 1:36.32, Francis Howell, 2018
Class 1: 1:38.68, MICDS, 2019
— 100 backstroke
Overall: 54.09, Taylor Wohrley, Timberland, 2009
Class 2: 55.78, Ella Pearl, Kirkwood, 2020
Class 1: 54.39, Molly Moore, Summit Prep, 2018
— 100 breaststroke
Overall: 1:00.43, Haley Spencer, Fort Zumwalt West, 2009
Class 2: 1:02.19, Nicole Williams, Rock Bridge, 2018
Class 1: 1:03.23, Cabrini Johnson, Logan-Rogersville, 2020
— 400 freestyle relay
Overall: 3:28.66, Lafayette, 2016
Class 2: 3:29.65, Lafayette, 2018
Class 1: 3:34.68, MICDS, 2019