Girls swimming state spotlight: Cor Jesu's Moehn shows a drive to succeed
Anna Moehn never broke the rules set by her mother, Lisa Nielsen, during a daily 90-minute round trip from their residence in Godfrey, Illinois, to Cor Jesu Academy in south St. Louis.

Mom actually made the commute twice every day to shuttle Anna during her freshman and sophomore years at the all-girls school.

Anna Moehn, Cor Jesu

Anna Moehn, Cor Jesu swimming

So it would be easy to believe Nielsen was overjoyed when Moehn, one of the top high school swimmers in Missouri, finally got her driver's license over the summer.

At first she was.

Then Nielsen quickly came to realize the precious mother-daughter bonding sessions during the 90-minute round trips were a thing of the past.

"It might be hard to believe, but l loved every minute of it," Nielsen said. "I miss it."

Those lengthy drives enabled Anna to open up and talk with her mother about every aspect of her life — including her swimming dreams and goals, which are on the threshold of becoming reality.

Moehn, a junior, is the defending Class 2 state champion in the 200-yard freestyle. She is a favorite to grab the title again, this time in Class 1, during Missouri's 46th Girls Swimming and Diving State Championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

The Class 2 championships are set for Friday. Diving competition is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m., followed by timed swimming finals at 3:30 p.m.

The Class 1 meet is scheduled for Saturday with the same time schedule.

There is no preliminary round as in past years, one of many adjustments made because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The top 24 swimmers and divers are seeded based on their best performances during the regular season.

No spectators will be allowed.

Moehn, pronounced like state of Maine, is poised to be a breakout star in Saturday's Class 1 event. She also will race in the 500 free as her second of two allowed individual races. Plus she will swim the anchor leg on the Chargers' 200 free relay team and the first leg of the 400 free relay.

"I'm sure I'll be a little nervous," Moehn said. "But nervous could be good."

Moehn, with her new driver's license, is enjoying the newfound independent freedom.

But like her mother, Moehn said she misses the quality time the two carved out on the long trips.

Nielsen instituted a set of rules for the journeys. Moehn had three choices — she could sleep, do homework or converse with Nieslen. No cell phone, no social media.

Moehn wiled away most of the time speaking with her mother. The two would talk about anything, although the confab often seemed to revert to swimming.

"Now (the drive) is a little lonely." Moehn admitted.

Moehn is making one of the longest daily trips of any student at the school, which is located on Gravois Road. Even though she lives in a different state, Moehn handpicked Cor Jesu because of its strong academic and athletic programs. She considered other schools that would have resulted in easier commutes.

"I liked (Cor Jesu) right from the start," explained Moehn, who said the distance was not a deterrent. "I knew it was the place for me."

Moehn first hit the water at 6 months old when she and Nielsen signed up for "Mommy and Me" swimming classes. At 18 months, Moehn began turning heads at the Clayton Shaw Park pool.

"People were pointing her out, watching what she did," Nielsen recalled. "She'd go under the water. She just loved it."

Moehn began competing for the TCAY Tidalwaves, a prominent local Illinois-based swim club, at age 5 and went on to set 24 individual records with that group before switching to the CSP Tideriders last summer. The switch to a Missouri-based club was necessitated because of Illinois pandemic restrictions.

As a freshman, Moehn was a member of the Chargers state winning 200 medley relay team. Moehn credited the older girls on that team, especially then-senior Maddie Mather, for helping her learn the idiosyncrasies of the sport on the high school level.

"Even back then, you could tell she had the ability to be really, really good," said Mather, who now is a sophomore swimmer at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. "She had the perfect swimming body and she was already awful fast."

Moehn is unbeaten in individual races this season, including titles in the 200 free and 100 butterfly at the MWAA meet. She posted state-qualifying times in every event except the breaststroke.

"She sets her goals and works hard to achieve (them)" Cor Jesu coach Qi Franz said. "Every time, she's trying to get better."

Moehn grew up watching her brother Patrick compete in meets around the area. Patrick went on to a successful career at St. Louis University High.

"It got me excited to get out there and try and do it myself," Moehn said.

Moehn sports a weighted 4.3 grade point average. She is a member of the National Honor Society and also serves on the Gateway Chapter of the National Charity League, a non-profit volunteer organization designed to encourage community service for mothers and daughters.

The 16-year-old is considered one of the top recruits in the Midwest. She has been contacted by numerous NCAA Division I schools across the country and more offers are sure to come her way.

For now, Moehn is focused on the state meet. In addition to defending her crown in the 200 free, she also would like to grab the 500 crown after finishing second last season. Plus, she hopes to help the relay teams to strong finishes as well.

"We've all been working all season for this and I think we're ready to go," Moehn said.

