Girls swimming state spotlight: Cor Jesu's Moehn shows a drive to succeed

"Even back then, you could tell she had the ability to be really, really good," said Mather, who now is a sophomore swimmer at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. "She had the perfect swimming body and she was already awful fast."

Moehn is unbeaten in individual races this season, including titles in the 200 free and 100 butterfly at the MWAA meet. She posted state-qualifying times in every event except the breaststroke.

"She sets her goals and works hard to achieve (them)" Cor Jesu coach Qi Franz said. "Every time, she's trying to get better."

Moehn grew up watching her brother Patrick compete in meets around the area. Patrick went on to a successful career at St. Louis University High.

"It got me excited to get out there and try and do it myself," Moehn said.

Moehn sports a weighted 4.3 grade point average. She is a member of the National Honor Society and also serves on the Gateway Chapter of the National Charity League, a non-profit volunteer organization designed to encourage community service for mothers and daughters.

The 16-year-old is considered one of the top recruits in the Midwest. She has been contacted by numerous NCAA Division I schools across the country and more offers are sure to come her way.