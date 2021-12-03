Kirkwood claims seven titles to sweep strong opening-week quad meet

KIRKWOOD — Nothing like an extremely tough test the first week of the season.

Defending Class 2 girls swimming and diving champion Kirkwood welcomed Eureka, Parkway West and Lindbergh to Walker Natatorium for an opening-week quad meet Friday afternoon and the Pioneers passed with flying colors.

The quad was scored as each team individually dueling each of the other three teams, and Kirkwood beat all three teams. The Pioneers also boasted wins in seven of the meet's 12 events.

“I was happy that the girls showed up and performed the way that I was hoping they would. It's still kind of early in the season, so you don't always know what it's gonna look like,” Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. “It's always fun to start the season with some quality teams and get some girls in here that are tops in the state and kind of see where some of our girls match up. Seeing them early will kind of now keep them motivated going into the next few weeks of training.”

Eureka finished as the Class 2 runner-up to Kirkwood last season and Parkway West was second at the Class 1 meet, meaning Friday's meet boasted three of the top four teams from last year's state meets.