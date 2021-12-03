Kirkwood claims seven titles to sweep strong opening-week quad meet

KIRKWOOD — Nothing like an extremely tough test the first week of the season.
Defending Class 2 girls swimming and diving champion Kirkwood welcomed Eureka, Parkway West and Lindbergh to Walker Natatorium for an opening-week quad meet Friday afternoon and the Pioneers passed with flying colors.
The quad was scored as each team individually dueling each of the other three teams, and Kirkwood beat all three teams. The Pioneers also boasted wins in seven of the meet's 12 events.
“I was happy that the girls showed up and performed the way that I was hoping they would. It's still kind of early in the season, so you don't always know what it's gonna look like,” Kirkwood coach Matt Beasley said. “It's always fun to start the season with some quality teams and get some girls in here that are tops in the state and kind of see where some of our girls match up. Seeing them early will kind of now keep them motivated going into the next few weeks of training.”
Eureka finished as the Class 2 runner-up to Kirkwood last season and Parkway West was second at the Class 1 meet, meaning Friday's meet boasted three of the top four teams from last year's state meets.
“It was great competition for us,” Longhorns coach Coleen Sumner said. “They feed off that competition, definitely. We look forward to it every year. It became an annual thing a few years ago. But, it's a lot to start off with. It's a big meet and we have the Marquette Relays tomorrow.”
Senior Alyssa Dennis was one of a pair of two-time individual winners Friday with titles in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 breaststroke.
Dennis is the two-time defending Class 2 champion in the breast, although her time of 1 minute, 10.29 seconds Friday was significantly slower than her two state-winning times.
“Obviously, just getting into the season, you're just trying to get used to racing and I was happy with how I did,” she said. “It was a great chance to get up and race.”
Dennis also won the Class 2 fly title two years ago before finishing second last season.
“I thought it went really well,” she said. “We had a dual meet Tuesday (against Webster Groves) and I dropped time in both of my events from that dual meet, so I was really happy.”
Beasley was happy with his senior standout's performance.
“She swam a really great fly and then kind of followed it up with her breaststroke event, so I was obviously really pleased with her two events,” he said. “I know we're trying to tweak some things technically-speaking that are hopefully gonna make her even more of a force here as we settle in.”
Eureka sophomore Haiden Schoessel was the other two-time winner at Kirkwood with titles in the 100 and 200 frees.
“I feel like (the 100 free) I was pretty strong in. That event always makes me a little nervous just because that's one of my best events,” she said. “I feel like it (the 200 free) went pretty good. I'm excited to keep working on it with our new coach Anna (Jovanovic). She's very good at what she does, so I'm excited to hopefully improve at that event this year.”
Schoessel is the defending Class 2 champion in the 50 free, an event she didn't participate in Friday.
“I would love to swim the 50 free this year. It's one of my favorite events. Ultimately, though, it's gonna be up to whatever helps my team. That's the main goal,” Schoessel said. “I love high school swimming because of the team aspect specifically. So, whatever I need to do to score my team points or help my team is what I'll be swimming this year.”
Schoessel's teammate Marin Lashley also brought home a title in the 100 backstroke, while Parkway West's Molly Glisson won the one-meter diving competition and Lindbergh edged Kirkwood by just eight-hundredths of a second to capture the 200 medley relay.
Otherwise, the meet belonged to the Pioneers.
Kirkwood won both the 200 and 400 free relays, while Jessica Briers (200 individual medley), Sophie Wallace (50 free) and Olivia Thurman (500 free) notched individual wins for the Pioneers.
“Jess had a great 200, Sophie had both a great 50 and 100, and then Olivia, we are really excited for her because she's actually a rower now, so she hasn't really been in the water much leading up to the season,” Beasley said. “There was just a lot of encouraging things.”